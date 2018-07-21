You are the owner of this article.
agate
U.S. Junior Amateur Scores
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, N.J.
Upper Course: 7,280 yards, par-71
Championship (36 holes)
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass., def. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C., 1 up.
Ann McFeatters: Too few realize all the damage Trump is doing
