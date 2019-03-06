|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston RHP Steven Wright 80 games after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Dawel Lugo to Toledo (IL) and RHP Eduardo Jimenez to Erie (EL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Francis Martes and Brady Rodgers to minor league camp. Reassigned LHP Ryan Hartman, C Lorenzo Quintana and RHPs Jose Hernandez and Erasmo Pinales to minor league camp.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Domingo Acevedo to Trenton (EL). Reassigned RHPs Brady Lail and Trevor Stephan to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jose Leclerc to a four-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Bud Norris to a minor league contract.
|Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Mitch Talbot.
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Casey Brown.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Dakota Smith to a contract extension.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 3B Frank Podkul.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Cody Lenahan.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C Andrew Bogut.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Josh Bynes.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Eric Weddle.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Tendered a contract to DE Bryan Cox Jr.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of LB Jamie Collins Sr.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — FB John Kuhn announced his retirement.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LWs Steve McParland and Ryan Tesink to professional tryouts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Traded an international roster spot to the LA Galaxy for general and targeted allocation money. Loaned G Ben Lundgaard to Pittsburgh (USL) and D Aboubacar Keita to Richmond (USL).
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired M-D Kenny Saief on loan from RSC Anderlecht (Belgium).
LA GALAXY — Signed D Diedie Traore.
NASHVILLE — Named Gary Smith coach.
TORONTO — Loaned D Robert Boskovic, F Shaan Hundal and M Aidan Daniels to Ottawa (USL) for the upcoming season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Brendan McDonough.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Gretchen Hamm chief marketing officer.
|United Soccer League
USL — Suspended Birmingham's Joe Holland one game, for receiving a red card for serious foul play in a 2018 playoff game. Suspended Portland's Adrian Diz one game, for receiving a red card for Violent Conduct in a 2018 playoff game. Announced San Antonio's assistant coach Ryan Roushandel will serve a one-game touchline suspension on following his ejection from the bench for irresponsible behavior in the final game of the 2018 regular season against Rio Grande Valley FC.
|COLLEGE
IOWA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Reese Morgan.
NYU — Named Herb Melendez assistant softball coach.