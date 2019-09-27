|representative
|district
|support
|inquiry
|support
|impeachment
|pres
|winner
|2016
|Terri A. Sewell
|AL07
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Tom O'Halleran
|AZ01
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Ann Kirkpatrick
|AZ02
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Raul M. Grijalva
|AZ03
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Ruben Gallego
|AZ07
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Greg Stanton
|AZ09
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Jared Huffman
|CA02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|John Garamendi
|CA03
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Mike Thompson
|CA05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Ami Bera
|CA07
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jerry McNerney
|CA09
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Josh Harder
|CA10
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Nancy Pelosi
|CA12
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jackie Speier
|CA14
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Eric Swalwell
|CA15
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Ro Khanna
|CA17
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Anna G. Eshoo
|CA18
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Zoe Lofgren
|CA19
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jimmy Panetta
|CA20
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|TJ Cox
|CA21
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Salud O. Carbajal
|CA24
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Julia Brownley
|CA26
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Judy Chu
|CA27
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Adam B. Schiff
|CA28
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Brad Sherman
|CA30
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Grace F. Napolitano
|CA32
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Ted Lieu
|CA33
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Jimmy Gomez
|CA34
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Norma J. Torres
|CA35
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Raul Ruiz
|CA36
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Karen Bass
|CA37
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Linda T. Sanchez
|CA38
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Lucille Roybal-Allard
|CA40
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Mark Takano
|CA41
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Maxine Waters
|CA43
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Nanette Barragan
|CA44
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Alan S. Lowenthal
|CA47
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Harley Rouda
|CA48
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Mike Levin
|CA49
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Juan Vargas
|CD51
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Scott H. Peters
|CA52
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Susan Davis
|CA53
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Diana DeGette
|CO01
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Joe Neguse
|CO02
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Jason Crow
|CO06
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Ed Perlmutter
|CO07
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|John B. Larson
|CT01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Joe Courtney
|CT02
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Rosa L. DeLauro
|CT03
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|James A. Himes
|CT04
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jahana Hayes
|CT05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Lisa Blunt Rochester
|DE01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Al Lawson, Jr.
|FL05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Stephanie N. Murphy
|FL07
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Darren Soto
|FL09
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Val Butler Demings
|FL10
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Charlie Crist
|FL13
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Kathy Castor
|FL14
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Alcee L. Hastings
|FL20
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Lois Frankel
|FL21
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Theodore E. Deutch
|FL22
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Debbie Wasserman Schultz
|FL23
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Frederica S. Wilson
|FL24
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Donna E. Shalala
|FL27
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Sanford D. Bishop, Jr.
|GA02
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Henry C. ``Hank'' Johnson, Jr.
|GA04
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|John Lewis
|GA05
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|David Scott
|GA13
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Ed Case
|HI1
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Tulsi Gabbard
|HI2
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Abby Finkenauer
|IA01
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|David Loebsack
|IA02
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Cynthia Axne
|IA03
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Bobby L. Rush
|IL01
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Robin L. Kelly
|IL02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Daniel Lipinski
|IL03
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jesus G. ``Chuy'' Garcia
|IL04
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Mike Quigley
|IL05
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Danny K. Davis
|IL07
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Janice D. Schakowsky
|IL09
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Bradley Scott Schneider
|IL10
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Bill Foster
|IL11
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Lauren Underwood
|IL14
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Cheri Bustos
|IL17
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Peter J. Visclosky
|IN01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Andre Carson
|IN07
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Sharice Davids
|KS03
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|John A. Yarmuth
|KY03
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Cedric L. Richmond
|LA02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Richard E. Neal
|MA01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|James P. McGovern
|MA02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Lori Trahan
|MA03
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Joseph P. Kennedy III
|MA04
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Katherine M. Clark
|MA05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Seth Moulton
|MA06
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Ayanna Pressley
|MA07
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Stephen F. Lynch
|MA08
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|William R. Keating
|MA09
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger
|MD02
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|John P. Sarbanes
|MD03
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Anthony G. Brown
|MD04
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Steny H. Hoyer
|MD05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jamie Raskin
|MD08
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Chellie Pingree
|ME01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jared F. Golden
|ME02
|Undecided
|Undecided
|trump
|Justin Amash
|MI03
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Daniel T. Kildee
|MI05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Elissa Slotkin
|MI08
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Andy Levin
|MI09
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Haley M. Stevens
|MI11
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Debbie Dingell
|MI12
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Rashida Tlaib
|MI13
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Brenda L. Lawrence
|MI14
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Angie Craig
|MN02
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Dean Phillips
|MN03
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Betty McCollum
|MN04
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Ilhan Omar
|MN05
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Collin C. Peterson
|MN07
|No
|No
|trump
|Wm. Lacy Clay
|MO01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Emanuel Cleaver
|MO05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Bennie G. Thompson
|MS02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|G. K. Butterfield
|NC01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|David E. Price
|NC04
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Alma S. Adams
|NC12
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Chris Pappas
|NH01
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Ann M. Kuster
|NH02
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Donald Norcross
|NJ01
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Andy Kim
|NJ03
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Josh Gottheimer
|NJ05
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Frank Pallone, Jr.
|NJ06
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Tom Malinowski
|NJ07
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Albio Sires
|NJ08
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Bill Pascrell, Jr.
|NJ09
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Donald M. Payne, Jr.
|NJ10
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Bonnie Watson Coleman
|NJ12
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Xochitl Torres Small
|NM02
|Undecided
|Undecided
|trump
|Ben Ray Lujan
|NM03
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Dina Titus
|NV01
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Susie Lee
|NV03
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Steven Horsford
|NV04
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Thomas R. Suozzi
|NY03
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Kathleen M. Rice
|NY04
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Gregory W. Meeks
|NY05
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Grace Meng
|NY06
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Yvette D. Clarke
|NY09
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Jerrold Nadler
|NY10
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Carolyn B. Maloney
|NY12
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Adriano Espaillat
|NY13
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
|NY14
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Sean Patrick Maloney
|NY18
|Yes
|Yes
|trump
|Antonio Delgado
|NY19
|Yes
|No
|response
|trump
|Paul Tonko
|NY20
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Anthony Brindisi
|NY22
|No
|No
|response
|trump
|Joseph D. Morelle
|NY25
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Brian Higgins
|NY26
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Joyce Beatty
|OH03
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Marcy Kaptur
|OH09
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Marcia L. Fudge
|OH11
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Tim Ryan
|OH13
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Kendra S. Horn
|OK05
|No
|Undecided
|trump
|Suzanne Bonamici
|OR01
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Earl Blumenauer
|OR03
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Peter A. DeFazio
|OR04
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Kurt Schrader
|OR05
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Brendan F. Boyle
|PA02
|Yes
|Yes
|Dwight Evans
|PA03
|Yes
|Yes
|Madeleine Dean
|PA04
|Yes
|Undecided
|Mary Gay Scanlon
|PA05
|Yes
|Undecided
|Chrissy Houlahan
|PA06
|Yes
|Undecided
|Susan Wild
|PA07
|Yes
|Undecided
|Matt Cartwright
|PA08
|Yes
|Undecided
|Conor Lamb
|PA17
|Yes
|Undecided
|Michael F. Doyle
|PA18
|Yes
|Undecided
|David N. Cicilline
|RI01
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|James R. Langevin
|RI02
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Joe Cunningham
|SC01
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|James E. Clyburn
|SC06
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Jim Cooper
|TN05
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Steve Cohen
|TN09
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Lizzie Fletcher
|TX07
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Al Green
|TX09
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Vicente Gonzalez
|TX15
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Veronica Escobar
|TX16
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Sheila Jackson Lee
|TX18
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Joaquin Castro
|TX20
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Henry Cuellar
|TX28
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Sylvia R. Garcia
|TX29
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Eddie Bernice Johnson
|TX30
|Yes
|Undecided
|clinton
|Colin Z. Allred
|TX32
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Marc A. Veasey
|TX33
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Filemon Vela
|TX34
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Lloyd Doggett
|TX35
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Ben McAdams
|UT04
|Undecided
|Undecided
|trump
|A. Donald McEachin
|VA04
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Abigail Davis Spanberger
|VA07
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Donald S. Beyer, Jr.
|VA08
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Jennifer Wexton
|VA10
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Gerald E. Connolly
|VA11
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Peter Welch
|VT01
|Yes
|Yes
|Suzan K. DelBene
|WA01
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Rick Larsen
|WA02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Derek Kilmer
|WA06
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Pramila Jayapal
|WA07
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Kim Schrier
|WA08
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Adam Smith
|WA09
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Denny Heck
|WA10
|Yes
|No
|response
|clinton
|Mark Pocan
|WI02
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
|Ron Kind
|WI03
|Yes
|Undecided
|trump
|Gwen Moore
|WI04
|Yes
|Yes
|clinton
