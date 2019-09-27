representativedistrictsupportinquirysupportimpeachmentpreswinner2016
Terri A. SewellAL07YesUndecidedclinton
Tom O'HalleranAZ01YesNoresponsetrump
Ann KirkpatrickAZ02YesUndecidedclinton
Raul M. GrijalvaAZ03YesYesclinton
Ruben GallegoAZ07YesYesclinton
Greg StantonAZ09YesNoresponseclinton
Jared HuffmanCA02YesYesclinton
John GaramendiCA03YesYesclinton
Mike ThompsonCA05YesUndecidedclinton
Ami BeraCA07YesUndecidedclinton
Jerry McNerneyCA09YesUndecidedclinton
Josh HarderCA10YesYesclinton
Nancy PelosiCA12YesUndecidedclinton
Jackie SpeierCA14YesYesclinton
Eric SwalwellCA15YesUndecidedclinton
Ro KhannaCA17YesYesclinton
Anna G. EshooCA18YesUndecidedclinton
Zoe LofgrenCA19YesUndecidedclinton
Jimmy PanettaCA20YesUndecidedclinton
TJ CoxCA21YesUndecidedclinton
Salud O. CarbajalCA24YesUndecidedclinton
Julia BrownleyCA26YesYesclinton
Judy ChuCA27YesYesclinton
Adam B. SchiffCA28YesUndecidedclinton
Brad ShermanCA30YesYesclinton
Grace F. NapolitanoCA32YesYesclinton
Ted LieuCA33YesYesclinton
Jimmy GomezCA34YesYesclinton
Norma J. TorresCA35YesYesclinton
Raul RuizCA36YesUndecidedclinton
Karen BassCA37YesNoresponseclinton
Linda T. SanchezCA38YesUndecidedclinton
Lucille Roybal-AllardCA40YesUndecidedclinton
Mark TakanoCA41YesYesclinton
Maxine WatersCA43YesYesclinton
Nanette BarraganCA44YesYesclinton
Alan S. LowenthalCA47YesYesclinton
Harley RoudaCA48YesYesclinton
Mike LevinCA49YesNoresponseclinton
Juan VargasCD51YesNoresponseclinton
Scott H. PetersCA52YesYesclinton
Susan DavisCA53YesNoresponseclinton
Diana DeGetteCO01YesNoresponseclinton
Joe NeguseCO02YesNoresponseclinton
Jason CrowCO06YesNoresponseclinton
Ed PerlmutterCO07YesUndecidedclinton
John B. LarsonCT01YesUndecidedclinton
Joe CourtneyCT02YesUndecidedclinton
Rosa L. DeLauroCT03YesUndecidedclinton
James A. HimesCT04YesUndecidedclinton
Jahana HayesCT05YesUndecidedclinton
Lisa Blunt RochesterDE01YesUndecidedclinton
Al Lawson, Jr.FL05YesUndecidedclinton
Stephanie N. MurphyFL07YesUndecidedclinton
Darren SotoFL09YesUndecidedclinton
Val Butler DemingsFL10YesYesclinton
Charlie CristFL13YesNoresponseclinton
Kathy CastorFL14YesNoresponseclinton
Alcee L. HastingsFL20YesYesclinton
Lois FrankelFL21YesYesclinton
Theodore E. DeutchFL22YesNoresponseclinton
Debbie Wasserman SchultzFL23YesUndecidedclinton
Frederica S. WilsonFL24YesUndecidedclinton
Donna E. ShalalaFL27YesUndecidedclinton
Sanford D. Bishop, Jr.GA02YesUndecidedclinton
Henry C. ``Hank'' Johnson, Jr.GA04YesNoresponseclinton
John LewisGA05YesNoresponseclinton
David ScottGA13YesNoresponseclinton
Ed CaseHI1YesNoresponseclinton
Tulsi GabbardHI2YesNoresponseclinton
Abby FinkenauerIA01YesNoresponsetrump
David LoebsackIA02YesUndecidedtrump
Cynthia AxneIA03YesUndecidedtrump
Bobby L. RushIL01YesYesclinton
Robin L. KellyIL02YesYesclinton
Daniel LipinskiIL03YesUndecidedclinton
Jesus G. ``Chuy'' GarciaIL04YesYesclinton
Mike QuigleyIL05YesYesclinton
Danny K. DavisIL07YesYesclinton
Janice D. SchakowskyIL09YesYesclinton
Bradley Scott SchneiderIL10YesUndecidedclinton
Bill FosterIL11YesNoresponseclinton
Lauren UnderwoodIL14YesNoresponsetrump
Cheri BustosIL17YesNoresponsetrump
Peter J. ViscloskyIN01YesUndecidedclinton
Andre CarsonIN07YesUndecidedclinton
Sharice DavidsKS03YesUndecidedclinton
John A. YarmuthKY03YesYesclinton
Cedric L. RichmondLA02YesYesclinton
Richard E. NealMA01YesUndecidedclinton
James P. McGovernMA02YesYesclinton
Lori TrahanMA03YesYesclinton
Joseph P. Kennedy IIIMA04YesYesclinton
Katherine M. ClarkMA05YesUndecidedclinton
Seth MoultonMA06YesYesclinton
Ayanna PressleyMA07YesYesclinton
Stephen F. LynchMA08YesUndecidedclinton
William R. KeatingMA09YesYesclinton
C. A. Dutch RuppersbergerMD02YesNoresponseclinton
John P. SarbanesMD03YesNoresponseclinton
Anthony G. BrownMD04YesYesclinton
Steny H. HoyerMD05YesUndecidedclinton
Jamie RaskinMD08YesUndecidedclinton
Chellie PingreeME01YesUndecidedclinton
Jared F. GoldenME02UndecidedUndecidedtrump
Justin AmashMI03YesNoresponsetrump
Daniel T. KildeeMI05YesUndecidedclinton
Elissa SlotkinMI08YesNoresponsetrump
Andy LevinMI09YesUndecidedclinton
Haley M. StevensMI11YesUndecidedtrump
Debbie DingellMI12YesUndecidedclinton
Rashida TlaibMI13YesYesclinton
Brenda L. LawrenceMI14YesNoresponseclinton
Angie CraigMN02YesUndecidedtrump
Dean PhillipsMN03YesUndecidedclinton
Betty McCollumMN04YesYesclinton
Ilhan OmarMN05YesYesclinton
Collin C. PetersonMN07NoNotrump
Wm. Lacy ClayMO01YesUndecidedclinton
Emanuel CleaverMO05YesUndecidedclinton
Bennie G. ThompsonMS02YesYesclinton
G. K. ButterfieldNC01YesUndecidedclinton
David E. PriceNC04YesUndecidedclinton
Alma S. AdamsNC12YesYesclinton
Chris PappasNH01YesUndecidedtrump
Ann M. KusterNH02YesUndecidedclinton
Donald NorcrossNJ01YesUndecidedclinton
Andy KimNJ03YesUndecidedtrump
Josh GottheimerNJ05YesUndecidedtrump
Frank Pallone, Jr.NJ06YesYesclinton
Tom MalinowskiNJ07YesNoresponseclinton
Albio SiresNJ08YesUndecidedclinton
Bill Pascrell, Jr.NJ09YesUndecidedclinton
Donald M. Payne, Jr.NJ10YesYesclinton
Bonnie Watson ColemanNJ12YesYesclinton
Xochitl Torres SmallNM02UndecidedUndecidedtrump
Ben Ray LujanNM03YesUndecidedclinton
Dina TitusNV01YesNoresponseclinton
Susie LeeNV03YesNoresponsetrump
Steven HorsfordNV04YesNoresponseclinton
Thomas R. SuozziNY03YesNoresponseclinton
Kathleen M. RiceNY04YesNoresponseclinton
Gregory W. MeeksNY05YesYesclinton
Grace MengNY06YesNoresponseclinton
Yvette D. ClarkeNY09YesYesclinton
Jerrold NadlerNY10YesNoresponseclinton
Carolyn B. MaloneyNY12YesNoresponseclinton
Adriano EspaillatNY13YesYesclinton
Alexandria Ocasio-CortezNY14YesNoresponseclinton
Sean Patrick MaloneyNY18YesYestrump
Antonio DelgadoNY19YesNoresponsetrump
Paul TonkoNY20YesYesclinton
Anthony BrindisiNY22NoNoresponsetrump
Joseph D. MorelleNY25YesYesclinton
Brian HigginsNY26YesNoresponseclinton
Joyce BeattyOH03YesYesclinton
Marcy KapturOH09YesUndecidedclinton
Marcia L. FudgeOH11YesUndecidedclinton
Tim RyanOH13YesYesclinton
Kendra S. HornOK05NoUndecidedtrump
Suzanne BonamiciOR01YesYesclinton
Earl BlumenauerOR03YesNoresponseclinton
Peter A. DeFazioOR04YesNoresponseclinton
Kurt SchraderOR05YesUndecidedclinton
Brendan F. BoylePA02YesYes
Dwight EvansPA03YesYes
Madeleine DeanPA04YesUndecided
Mary Gay ScanlonPA05YesUndecided
Chrissy HoulahanPA06YesUndecided
Susan WildPA07YesUndecided
Matt CartwrightPA08YesUndecided
Conor LambPA17YesUndecided
Michael F. DoylePA18YesUndecided
David N. CicillineRI01YesYesclinton
James R. LangevinRI02YesUndecidedclinton
Joe CunninghamSC01YesUndecidedtrump
James E. ClyburnSC06YesUndecidedclinton
Jim CooperTN05YesNoresponseclinton
Steve CohenTN09YesYesclinton
Lizzie FletcherTX07YesNoresponseclinton
Al GreenTX09YesYesclinton
Vicente GonzalezTX15YesUndecidedclinton
Veronica EscobarTX16YesYesclinton
Sheila Jackson LeeTX18YesYesclinton
Joaquin CastroTX20YesYesclinton
Henry CuellarTX28YesUndecidedclinton
Sylvia R. GarciaTX29YesUndecidedclinton
Eddie Bernice JohnsonTX30YesUndecidedclinton
Colin Z. AllredTX32YesNoresponseclinton
Marc A. VeaseyTX33YesNoresponseclinton
Filemon VelaTX34YesYesclinton
Lloyd DoggettTX35YesYesclinton
Ben McAdamsUT04UndecidedUndecidedtrump
A. Donald McEachinVA04YesYesclinton
Abigail Davis SpanbergerVA07YesUndecidedtrump
Donald S. Beyer, Jr.VA08YesYesclinton
Jennifer WextonVA10YesNoresponseclinton
Gerald E. ConnollyVA11YesYesclinton
Peter WelchVT01YesYes
Suzan K. DelBeneWA01YesNoresponseclinton
Rick LarsenWA02YesYesclinton
Derek KilmerWA06YesNoresponseclinton
Pramila JayapalWA07YesNoresponseclinton
Kim SchrierWA08YesNoresponseclinton
Adam SmithWA09YesNoresponseclinton
Denny HeckWA10YesNoresponseclinton
Mark PocanWI02YesYesclinton
Ron KindWI03YesUndecidedtrump
Gwen MooreWI04YesYesclinton

