BC-AP Sportlight,0448
AP Sportlight
By The Associated Press
Compiled By PAUL MONTELLA
Aug. 7
1907 — Walter Johnson wins the first of his 417 victories leading the Washington Senators to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
1952 — 74-year-old Bion Shively drives Sharp Note to victory in the third heat of the Hambletonian Stakes.
1982 — Speed Bowl wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats with 25-year-old Tom Haughton in the sulky, the youngest to win the Hambletonian.
1983 — Norway's Grete Waitz takes the women's marathon in the first world track and field championships at Helsinki, Finland.
1985 — Commissioner Peter Ueberroth announces the end of the two-day strike by the Major League Baseball Players Association as the players and owners reach a tentative agreement.
1992 — Sergei Bubka, the world record-holder and defending Olympic champion, fails to clear a height in the pole vault.
1999 — Wade Boggs becomes the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, connecting in rare style with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay's 15-10 loss to Cleveland.
2004 — Greg Maddux becomes the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.
2005 — Justin Gatlin dominates the 100 meters at the world track and field championships, Helsinki, Finland. The 23-year-old Olympic champion wins in 9.88 seconds, 17-hundredths of a second ahead of runner-up Michael Frater of Jamaica. The margin of victory is the largest in the 10 world championships that have been held since the meet's inception in 1983.
2007 — San Francisco's Barry Bonds hits home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron's storied record. Noticeably absent are commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron.
2012 — Aly Raisman becomes the first U.S. woman to win Olympic gold on floor, and she picks up a bronze on balance beam on the final day of the gymnastics competition at the London Olympics. She just misses a medal in the all-around, finishing with the same score as Russia's Aliya Mustafina but drops to fourth on a tiebreak.
2016 — Jim Furyk becomes the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history. Three years after Furyk became the sixth player on tour with a 59, he takes it even lower in the Travelers Championship with a 12-under 58 in the final round. Furyk finishes tied for fifth at 11 under, three strokes behind winner Russell Knox.
2016 — Ichiro Suzuki triples off the wall for his 3,000th hit in the major leagues, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone as the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7.