BC-AP Sportlight,0628
AP Sportlight
Compiled By PAUL MONTELLA
By The Associated Press
Dec. 29
1926 — Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons scores five seconds into the game at Chicago for an NHL record for the fastest goal to start a game. The mark would be matched three times.
1934 — The first college basketball doubleheader is played at New York's Madison Square Garden. NYU beats Notre Dame 25-18 and Westminster defeats St. John's 37-33.
1957 — Tobin Rote passes for four touchdowns and scores another to give the Detroit Lions a 59-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns in the NFL championship game.
1961 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 60 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at Hershey, Pa., the future site of his 100-point game.
1963 — Chuck McKinley and Dennis Ralston give the U.S. a 3-2 victory over Australia for the Davis Cup title.
1968 — The Baltimore Colts shut out the Browns 34-0 to win the NFL championship at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.
1968 — The New York Jets beat the Oakland Raiders 27-23 in the AFL championship game.
1979 — Safety Vernon Perry sets an NFL playoff record with four interceptions to lead the Houston Oilers to a 17-14 victory over the San Diego Chargers.
1982 — Alabama's Jeremiah Castille intercepts three passes to help beat Illinois 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl and send coach Paul "Bear" Bryant out as a winner. Bryant finishes his coaching career with 323-85-17 record.
1984 — Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers scores his 100th point in the 35th game of the season, a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
2006 — Texas Tech spots Minnesota a 31-point, third-quarter lead, then rallies for a 44-41 overtime victory in the Insight Bowl, the largest comeback in Division I-A bowl history. The previous record for a bowl comeback was 30 points, set by Marshall against East Carolina in the 2001 GMAC Bowl.
2007 — The New England Patriots complete a perfect regular season, finishing with a 16-0 record following a 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. New England is the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule. Miami, however, was 14-0.
2011 — Baylor wins the Alamo Bowl in the highest-scoring regulation bowl game, beating Washington 67-56. Terrance Ganaway rushes for 200 yards and five touchdowns. The previous bowl record for a regulation game was 102 total points set in the 2001 GMAC Bowl between Marshall and East Carolina. That game went to double overtime and ended with a combined 125 points — the overall bowl record.
2012 — The No. 2 UConn women end No. 1 Stanford's nation-leading 82-game home unbeaten run, routing the Cardinal 61-35. Two years ago, the Huskies' NCAA record 90-game winning streak ended at Maples Pavilion with a 71-59 loss. Stanford loses at Maples Pavilion for the first time since 2007.
2013 — Peyton Manning is 25 for 28 for 266 yards and four touchdowns before sitting out the second half of Denver's 34-14 win over Oakland. He finishes the season with NFL records of 5,477 yards and 55 touchdown passes.
2014 — Mikaela Shiffrin becomes the most successful U.S. slalom skier. In Austria, the 19-year-old racks up her 10th career slalom win, beating the records set in the 1980s by Tamara McKinney and on the men's side by Phil Mahre, who both had nine wins in ski racing's most technically demanding event.
2016 — Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin uses a spectacular final run to win a night race for her third World Cup triumph in three days. After winning two giant slaloms the previous days, Shiffrin registers her 23th career win in the discipline.