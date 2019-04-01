BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-ChW-Cle
Indians 5, White Sox 3
|Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Moncada 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.412
|Palka rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
|a-Cordell ph-rf;1;1;1;2;0;0;1.000
|Abreu dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.267
|Alonso 1b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.182
|Jimenez lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.133
|Castillo c;1;0;1;0;2;0;.500
|Sanchez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.063
|Rondon ss;4;1;0;0;0;3;.000
|Engel cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
|Totals;30;3;3;3;4;14
|Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Martin cf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.154
|J.Ramirez 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.200
|Bauers lf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.167
|Santana 1b;3;1;1;1;1;1;.462
|H.Ramirez dh;4;1;1;0;0;1;.231
|Miller 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.182
|Moroff 2b;1;0;1;1;0;0;.167
|R.Perez c;3;0;0;1;1;1;.000
|Naquin rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.100
|b-Allen ph-rf;0;0;0;1;1;0;.000
|Stamets ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
|Totals;32;5;8;4;5;6
|Chicago;000;000;030;—;3;3;1
|Cleveland;000;001;04x;—;5;8;1
a-homered for Palka in the 8th. b-walked for Naquin in the 8th.
E_Sanchez (2), Cimber (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Moncada (2), Martin (2), J.Ramirez (1), Bauers (1). HR_Cordell (1), off Edwards. RBIs_Moncada (4), Cordell 2 (2), Santana (4), R.Perez (1), Moroff (1), Allen (2). S_Engel.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Cleveland 3 (Martin 2, H.Ramirez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 10.
GIDP_Santana.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Rondon, Alonso).
|Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Nova;7;6;1;1;1;4;93;1.29
|Fry, H, 1;1-3;1;2;2;1;0;12;20.25
|Covey, L, 0-1;0;1;2;1;2;0;6;6.75
|Frare;2-3;0;0;0;1;2;16;0.00
|Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Clevinger;7;1;0;0;3;12;106;0.00
|Cimber, H, 1;1-3;0;1;0;0;0;6;0.00
|O.Perez;0;1;1;1;0;0;4;27.00
|Edwards, W, 2-0;2-3;1;1;1;1;0;12;6.75
|Hand, S, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;2;20;0.00
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Covey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Frare 3-1, O.Perez 1-1, Edwards 1-1. HBP_Hand (Castillo).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:02. A_34,519 (35,225).