BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-ChW-Cle

Indians 5, White Sox 3

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Moncada 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.412
Palka rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
a-Cordell ph-rf;1;1;1;2;0;0;1.000
Abreu dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.267
Alonso 1b;2;0;0;0;2;1;.182
Jimenez lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.133
Castillo c;1;0;1;0;2;0;.500
Sanchez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.063
Rondon ss;4;1;0;0;0;3;.000
Engel cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Totals;30;3;3;3;4;14
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martin cf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.154
J.Ramirez 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.200
Bauers lf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.167
Santana 1b;3;1;1;1;1;1;.462
H.Ramirez dh;4;1;1;0;0;1;.231
Miller 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.182
Moroff 2b;1;0;1;1;0;0;.167
R.Perez c;3;0;0;1;1;1;.000
Naquin rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.100
b-Allen ph-rf;0;0;0;1;1;0;.000
Stamets ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Totals;32;5;8;4;5;6
Chicago;000;000;030;—;3;3;1
Cleveland;000;001;04x;—;5;8;1

a-homered for Palka in the 8th. b-walked for Naquin in the 8th.

E_Sanchez (2), Cimber (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Moncada (2), Martin (2), J.Ramirez (1), Bauers (1). HR_Cordell (1), off Edwards. RBIs_Moncada (4), Cordell 2 (2), Santana (4), R.Perez (1), Moroff (1), Allen (2). S_Engel.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rondon); Cleveland 3 (Martin 2, H.Ramirez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 4; Cleveland 3 for 10.

GIDP_Santana.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Rondon, Alonso).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nova;7;6;1;1;1;4;93;1.29
Fry, H, 1;1-3;1;2;2;1;0;12;20.25
Covey, L, 0-1;0;1;2;1;2;0;6;6.75
Frare;2-3;0;0;0;1;2;16;0.00
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Clevinger;7;1;0;0;3;12;106;0.00
Cimber, H, 1;1-3;0;1;0;0;0;6;0.00
O.Perez;0;1;1;1;0;0;4;27.00
Edwards, W, 2-0;2-3;1;1;1;1;0;12;6.75
Hand, S, 2-2;1;0;0;0;0;2;20;0.00

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Covey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Covey 2-2, Frare 3-1, O.Perez 1-1, Edwards 1-1. HBP_Hand (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:02. A_34,519 (35,225).

