BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Det-Hou
Astros 9, Tigers 1
|Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Jones cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.216
|Goodrum 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.250
|Castellanos rf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.308
|Adduci 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.150
|Martinez dh;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231
|a-Rodriguez ph-dh;1;0;0;0;0;0;.191
|McCann c;3;0;1;1;1;1;.228
|Candelario 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.224
|Iglesias ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.268
|Reyes lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.228
|Totals;31;1;3;1;4;10
|Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Springer cf;4;0;2;1;0;0;.251
|Bregman 3b-ss;2;2;1;1;2;0;.288
|Altuve 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.335
|White 1b;1;1;1;2;0;0;.219
|Gurriel 1b-3b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.306
|Reddick rf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.261
|Gattis dh;4;1;1;1;0;2;.242
|Gonzalez ss-2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.225
|Kemp 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.304
|Tucker lf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.154
|Federowicz c;4;1;1;0;0;2;.200
|Totals;32;9;11;9;3;4
|Detroit;000;001;000;—;1;3;0
|Houston;221;020;20x;—;9;11;1
a-grounded out for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Bregman (13). LOB_Detroit 7, Houston 3. 2B_McCann (10), Springer (18), Gurriel (23), Reddick (10). HR_Reddick (9), off Fulmer; Gattis (19), off Fulmer; White (2), off Farmer. RBIs_McCann (28), Springer (46), Bregman (64), Gurriel (50), Reddick 2 (29), Gattis (63), Gonzalez (37), White 2 (3). SB_Jones (8). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Adduci, Candelario); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gattis). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Houston 4 for 8.
GIDP_Bregman.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Goodrum, Adduci).
|Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Fulmer, L, 3-9;4;2-3;10;7;7;2;2;88;4.50
|Hardy;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;21;3.31
|Farmer;1;1;2;2;1;0;19;4.79
|Jimenez;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;2.79
|Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Cole, W, 10-2;5;2-3;3;1;1;4;8;107;2.52
|Smith;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;7;4.26
|Devenski;2;0;0;0;0;2;22;2.33
|Perez;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:42. A_40,405 (41,168).