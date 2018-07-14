BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Det-Hou

Astros 9, Tigers 1

Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jones cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.216
Goodrum 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.250
Castellanos rf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.308
Adduci 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.150
Martinez dh;3;0;0;0;0;0;.231
a-Rodriguez ph-dh;1;0;0;0;0;0;.191
McCann c;3;0;1;1;1;1;.228
Candelario 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.224
Iglesias ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.268
Reyes lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.228
Totals;31;1;3;1;4;10
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf;4;0;2;1;0;0;.251
Bregman 3b-ss;2;2;1;1;2;0;.288
Altuve 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.335
White 1b;1;1;1;2;0;0;.219
Gurriel 1b-3b;3;1;1;1;0;0;.306
Reddick rf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.261
Gattis dh;4;1;1;1;0;2;.242
Gonzalez ss-2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.225
Kemp 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.304
Tucker lf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.154
Federowicz c;4;1;1;0;0;2;.200
Totals;32;9;11;9;3;4
Detroit;000;001;000;—;1;3;0
Houston;221;020;20x;—;9;11;1

a-grounded out for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Bregman (13). LOB_Detroit 7, Houston 3. 2B_McCann (10), Springer (18), Gurriel (23), Reddick (10). HR_Reddick (9), off Fulmer; Gattis (19), off Fulmer; White (2), off Farmer. RBIs_McCann (28), Springer (46), Bregman (64), Gurriel (50), Reddick 2 (29), Gattis (63), Gonzalez (37), White 2 (3). SB_Jones (8). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Adduci, Candelario); Houston 2 (Altuve, Gattis). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Houston 4 for 8.

GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Goodrum, Adduci).

Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Fulmer, L, 3-9;4;2-3;10;7;7;2;2;88;4.50
Hardy;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;21;3.31
Farmer;1;1;2;2;1;0;19;4.79
Jimenez;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;2.79
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole, W, 10-2;5;2-3;3;1;1;4;8;107;2.52
Smith;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;7;4.26
Devenski;2;0;0;0;0;2;22;2.33
Perez;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:42. A_40,405 (41,168).

Tags