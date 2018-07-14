BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-KC-ChW
Royals 5, White Sox 0
|Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Merrifield 2b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.307
|Bonifacio rf;4;2;2;3;0;0;.306
|Moustakas 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.250
|Perez c;4;1;2;2;0;0;.221
|Duda 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.233
|Dozier dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.211
|Gordon lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.244
|Orlando cf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.181
|Escobar ss;3;0;1;0;0;1;.199
|Totals;35;5;9;5;0;9
|Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Anderson ss;4;0;1;0;0;1;.246
|Garcia rf-2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.279
|Abreu 1b;3;0;1;0;1;2;.256
|Davidson dh;4;0;1;0;0;2;.220
|Smith c;3;0;1;0;1;0;.321
|Moncada 2b;1;0;1;0;1;0;.232
|Palka lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.224
|LaMarre lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262
|Sanchez 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.256
|Engel cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.221
|a-Tilson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.264
|Totals;33;0;6;0;3;10
|Kansas City;200;010;020;—;5;9;0
|Chicago;000;000;000;—;0;6;0
a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 3, Chicago 9. 3B_Bonifacio (1). HR_Bonifacio (1), off Lopez; Perez (13), off Lopez. RBIs_Bonifacio 3 (8), Perez 2 (41). SB_Merrifield (17), Escobar (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Moustakas 2); Chicago 7 (Abreu, LaMarre 2, Sanchez 2, Palka 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Chicago 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Smith.
|Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Duffy, W, 5-8;7;4;0;0;3;8;114;4.59
|Hammel;1;2;0;0;0;0;17;6.15
|Peralta;1;0;0;0;0;2;18;1.04
|Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Lopez, L, 4-7;7;2-3;9;5;5;0;7;108;3.91
|Fry;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;3.99
|Volstad;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;4.91
WP_Duffy 2.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:47. A_20,159 (40,615).