BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-KC-Det

Tigers 7, Royals 4

Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Merrifield rf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.267
Mondesi ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.300
Gordon lf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.300
Soler dh;4;1;1;1;0;2;.296
Schwindel 1b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.125
1-Gore pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;---
Duda 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.111
Owings 2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.077
Dozier 3b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.118
Maldonado c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.240
a-O'Hearn ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.316
Hamilton cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.200
Totals;33;4;6;4;2;8
Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Harrison 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.129
Castellanos rf;5;2;3;1;0;0;.294
Cabrera 1b;4;1;3;1;1;0;.226
2-Beckham pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167
Goodrum dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.296
Candelario 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.222
Stewart lf;3;1;2;4;1;0;.143
Mahtook cf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Greiner c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.111
Mercer ss;3;1;1;0;1;1;.148
Totals;33;7;10;6;6;3
Kansas City;000;001;300;—;4;6;1
Detroit;010;010;50x;—;7;10;1

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwindel in the 7th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Schwindel (1), Moore (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (3), Stewart (2). HR_Merrifield (1), off Norris; Soler (1), off Norris; Dozier (1), off Alcantara; Stewart (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Merrifield (4), Soler (7), Dozier 2 (3), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (2), Stewart 4 (8). SB_Gore (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2); Detroit 6 (Harrison 2, Goodrum 2, Mercer 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hamilton, Greiner, Goodrum. GIDP_Greiner.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, Schwindel).

Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lopez;6;5;2;1;3;3;97;4.09
McCarthy, L, 0-1, H, 2;1-3;3;3;3;0;0;10;13.50
Peralta, BS, 1-1;2-3;1;2;2;1;0;20;15.00
Zimmer;1;1;0;0;2;0;19;9.00
Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Moore;3;1;0;0;0;3;33;0.00
Norris;3;3;3;3;1;2;50;5.06
Alcantara, W, 2-0;1;1;1;1;1;1;17;3.38
Jimenez, H, 2;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;5.40
Greene, S, 6-6;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00

Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Alcantara 1-1. HBP_McCarthy (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:45. A_22,111 (41,297).

