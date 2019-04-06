BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-KC-Det
Tigers 7, Royals 4
|Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Merrifield rf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.267
|Mondesi ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.300
|Gordon lf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.300
|Soler dh;4;1;1;1;0;2;.296
|Schwindel 1b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.125
|1-Gore pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;---
|Duda 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.111
|Owings 2b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.077
|Dozier 3b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.118
|Maldonado c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.240
|a-O'Hearn ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.316
|Hamilton cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.200
|Totals;33;4;6;4;2;8
|Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Harrison 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.129
|Castellanos rf;5;2;3;1;0;0;.294
|Cabrera 1b;4;1;3;1;1;0;.226
|2-Beckham pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167
|Goodrum dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.296
|Candelario 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.222
|Stewart lf;3;1;2;4;1;0;.143
|Mahtook cf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.000
|Greiner c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.111
|Mercer ss;3;1;1;0;1;1;.148
|Totals;33;7;10;6;6;3
|Kansas City;000;001;300;—;4;6;1
|Detroit;010;010;50x;—;7;10;1
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwindel in the 7th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Schwindel (1), Moore (1). LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 9. 2B_Castellanos 2 (3), Stewart (2). HR_Merrifield (1), off Norris; Soler (1), off Norris; Dozier (1), off Alcantara; Stewart (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Merrifield (4), Soler (7), Dozier 2 (3), Castellanos (2), Cabrera (2), Stewart 4 (8). SB_Gore (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2); Detroit 6 (Harrison 2, Goodrum 2, Mercer 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Hamilton, Greiner, Goodrum. GIDP_Greiner.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, Schwindel).
|Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Lopez;6;5;2;1;3;3;97;4.09
|McCarthy, L, 0-1, H, 2;1-3;3;3;3;0;0;10;13.50
|Peralta, BS, 1-1;2-3;1;2;2;1;0;20;15.00
|Zimmer;1;1;0;0;2;0;19;9.00
|Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Moore;3;1;0;0;0;3;33;0.00
|Norris;3;3;3;3;1;2;50;5.06
|Alcantara, W, 2-0;1;1;1;1;1;1;17;3.38
|Jimenez, H, 2;1;1;0;0;0;1;17;5.40
|Greene, S, 6-6;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
Norris pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-2, Alcantara 1-1. HBP_McCarthy (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:45. A_22,111 (41,297).