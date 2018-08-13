BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Segura, Seattle, .306; Simmons, Los Angeles, .306; Benintendi, Boston, .301; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .299; Ramirez, Cleveland, .298.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 99; Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Martinez, Boston, 87; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 79; Segura, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Cruz, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.
HITS_Martinez, Boston, 145; Segura, Seattle, 140; Lindor, Cleveland, 139; Betts, Boston, 138; Rosario, Minnesota, 138; Altuve, Houston, 134; Merrifield, Kansas City, 131; Benintendi, Boston, 130; 3 tied at 128.
DOUBLES_Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 34; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; 4 tied at 31.
TRIPLES_Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Betts, Boston, 23; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 15-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; 6 tied at 12.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.11; Sabathia, New York, 3.32; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 219; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Cole, Houston, 207; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Morton, Houston, 171; Severino, New York, 167; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153.