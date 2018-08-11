BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .351; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .308; Segura, Seattle, .306; Benintendi, Boston, .302; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .301; Smith, Tampa Bay, .299.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 99; Betts, Boston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 85; Benintendi, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Ramirez, Cleveland, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Stanton, New York, 75; Springer, Houston, 74.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 101; Davis, Oakland, 90; Ramirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Cruz, Seattle, 75; Haniger, Seattle, 75; Stanton, New York, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bogaerts, Boston, 72; Bregman, Houston, 72.
HITS_Martinez, Boston, 141; Lindor, Cleveland, 139; Rosario, Minnesota, 137; Segura, Seattle, 137; Betts, Boston, 135; Altuve, Houston, 134; Benintendi, Boston, 130; Merrifield, Kansas City, 130; Jones, Baltimore, 128; Castellanos, Detroit, 127.
DOUBLES_Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 37; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Abreu, Chicago, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Benintendi, Boston, 32; Betts, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 31.
TRIPLES_Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 5 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 35; Davis, Oakland, 33; Ramirez, Cleveland, 33; Gallo, Texas, 31; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Stanton, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.
STOLEN BASES_Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Gordon, Seattle, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Smith, Tampa Bay, 25; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 15-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7; Happ, New York, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Price, Boston, 12-6; 5 tied at 11.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 2.04; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.18; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.26; Verlander, Houston, 2.50; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.74; Cole, Houston, 2.75; Morton, Houston, 2.81; Severino, New York, 3.11; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, Houston, 207; Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 206; Verlander, Houston, 206; Paxton, Seattle, 175; Morton, Houston, 167; Severino, New York, 167; Berrios, Minnesota, 153; Kluber, Cleveland, 153; Carrasco, Cleveland, 146.