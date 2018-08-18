BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .350; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Merrifield, Kansas City, .303; Smith, Tampa Bay, .301; Ramirez, Cleveland, .301; Simmons, Los Angeles, .301.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 100; Martinez, Boston, 90; Benintendi, Boston, 86; Ramirez, Cleveland, 85; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Stanton, New York, 81; Bregman, Houston, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78; Rosario, Minnesota, 77.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 105; Davis, Oakland, 95; Ramirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 79; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 77; Abreu, Chicago, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 76; Lowrie, Oakland, 76.
HITS_Martinez, Boston, 148; Segura, Seattle, 148; Lindor, Cleveland, 145; Rosario, Minnesota, 142; Betts, Boston, 141; Merrifield, Kansas City, 140; Castellanos, Detroit, 138; Stanton, New York, 136; Altuve, Houston, 134; Ramirez, Cleveland, 133.
DOUBLES_Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Andujar, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 35; Abreu, Chicago, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Martinez, Boston, 33; Piscotty, Oakland, 33.
TRIPLES_Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Anderson, Chicago, 24; Betts, Boston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 16-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Happ, New York, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.85; Severino, New York, 3.28; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.33; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Severino, New York, 181; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Morton, Houston, 175; Carrasco, Cleveland, 161; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157.