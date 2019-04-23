BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Anderson, Chicago, .403; Polanco, Minnesota, .392; CSantana, Cleveland, .379; Andrus, Texas, .354; Meadows, Tampa Bay, .351; Mancini, Baltimore, .347; Martinez, Boston, .333; Choo, Texas, .329; Trout, Los Angeles, .328; Dozier, Kansas City, .324.
RUNS_Haniger, Seattle, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 22; Moncada, Chicago, 19; Semien, Oakland, 19; Gallo, Texas, 17; Narvaez, Seattle, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; 8 tied at 16.
RBI_DSantana, Seattle, 26; Gallo, Texas, 22; Davis, Oakland, 21; AGordon, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 19; Haniger, Seattle, 18; Moncada, Chicago, 18; Springer, Houston, 18; 5 tied at 17.
HITS_Mancini, Baltimore, 33; DSantana, Seattle, 32; Anderson, Chicago, 29; Andrus, Texas, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Polanco, Minnesota, 29; Semien, Oakland, 29; Galvis, Toronto, 28; Martinez, Boston, 28; 3 tied at 27.
DOUBLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Choo, Texas, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Healy, Seattle, 10; Mancini, Baltimore, 10; AGordon, Kansas City, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Goodrum, Detroit, 8; Gurriel, Houston, 8; Simmons, Los Angeles, 8.
TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Polanco, Minnesota, 3; Choo, Texas, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Smith, Seattle, 2; 18 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Davis, Oakland, 10; Bruce, Seattle, 9; Rosario, Minnesota, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Gallo, Texas, 8; Vogelbach, Seattle, 8; Dozier, Kansas City, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Moreland, Boston, 7; Springer, Houston, 7.
STOLEN BASES_Anderson, Chicago, 9; DGordon, Seattle, 8; Hamilton, Kansas City, 8; Mondesi, Kansas City, 7; Smith, Seattle, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Pham, Tampa Bay, 6; Villar, Baltimore, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramirez, Cleveland, 5.
PITCHING_Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-0; 12 tied at 3.
ERA_Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.53; Shoemaker, Toronto, 1.57; Stroman, Toronto, 1.76; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.16; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.20; Tanaka, New York, 2.76; Sanchez, Toronto, 2.77; Rodon, Chicago, 2.89; Berrios, Minnesota, 2.97; Verlander, Houston, 3.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, Houston, 44; Paxton, New York, 43; Bauer, Cleveland, 42; Boyd, Detroit, 39; Verlander, Houston, 38; Snell, Tampa Bay, 36; Rodon, Chicago, 35; Morton, Tampa Bay, 34; Berrios, Minnesota, 33; Price, Boston, 30.