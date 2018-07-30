BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .344; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .326; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Rosario, Minnesota, .305; Simmons, Los Angeles, .304; Brantley, Cleveland, .302; Benintendi, Boston, .300.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 90; Betts, Boston, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 80; Martinez, Boston, 76; Ramirez, Cleveland, 75; Benintendi, Boston, 73; Springer, Houston, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Judge, New York, 70; 2 tied at 69.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 74; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; 4 tied at 64.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 134; Rosario, Minnesota, 128; Segura, Seattle, 127; Martinez, Boston, 125; Lindor, Cleveland, 123; Castellanos, Detroit, 120; Betts, Boston, 118; Merrifield, Kansas City, 118; Jones, Baltimore, 117; Gordon, Seattle, 116.
DOUBLES_Escobar, Arizona, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Abreu, Chicago, 29; Jones, Baltimore, 28; Smoak, Toronto, 28.
TRIPLES_Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; 7 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 32; Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Cruz, Seattle, 25; 3 tied at 24.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 25; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Betts, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Benintendi, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Smith, Tampa Bay, 18; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 14-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 5 tied at 11.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.24; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.32; Cole, Houston, 2.54; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.62; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.79; Morton, Houston, 2.89; Severino, New York, 2.94; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.37.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 192; Verlander, Houston, 190; Cole, Houston, 186; Severino, New York, 157; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Morton, Houston, 151; Berrios, Minnesota, 142; Kluber, Cleveland, 139; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.