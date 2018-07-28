BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .345; Altuve, Houston, .329; Martinez, Boston, .322; Segura, Seattle, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Trout, Los Angeles, .311; Rosario, Minnesota, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302; Brantley, Cleveland, .302.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 90; Betts, Boston, 82; Trout, Los Angeles, 77; Martinez, Boston, 74; Ramirez, Cleveland, 73; Benintendi, Boston, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Judge, New York, 70; Springer, Houston, 70; Rosario, Minnesota, 69.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 85; KDavis, Oakland, 78; Ramirez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lindor, Cleveland, 66; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; 3 tied at 64.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 134; Rosario, Minnesota, 127; Segura, Seattle, 125; Lindor, Cleveland, 122; Martinez, Boston, 121; Castellanos, Detroit, 120; Merrifield, Kansas City, 116; Betts, Boston, 115; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Jones, Baltimore, 113.
DOUBLES_Escobar, Arizona, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Castellanos, Detroit, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Abreu, Chicago, 28; 5 tied at 27.
TRIPLES_Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; Profar, Texas, 5; 5 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 31; Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 25; Gallo, Texas, 25; Machado, Los Angeles, 24; 3 tied at 23.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 24; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18; Smith, Tampa Bay, 18; Benintendi, Boston, 17; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 14-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 2.04; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.32; Cole, Houston, 2.54; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.62; Severino, New York, 2.63; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.88; Morton, Houston, 2.89; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 207; Bauer, Cleveland, 192; Cole, Houston, 186; Verlander, Houston, 183; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Severino, New York, 152; Morton, Houston, 151; Berrios, Minnesota, 136; Kluber, Cleveland, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.