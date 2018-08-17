BC-BBA--Leaders
TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .352; Martinez, Boston, .333; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Segura, Seattle, .314; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; Ramirez, Cleveland, .302; Simmons, Los Angeles, .301; Brantley, Cleveland, .300; Merrifield, Kansas City, .300.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 102; Betts, Boston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 88; Benintendi, Boston, 85; Ramirez, Cleveland, 84; Trout, Los Angeles, 82; Segura, Seattle, 78; Stanton, New York, 78; Bregman, Houston, 77; Rosario, Minnesota, 76.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 104; Davis, Oakland, 93; Ramirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Cruz, Seattle, 77; Stanton, New York, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 75; 2 tied at 74.
HITS_Segura, Seattle, 148; Martinez, Boston, 147; Lindor, Cleveland, 142; Rosario, Minnesota, 141; Betts, Boston, 140; Merrifield, Kansas City, 138; Castellanos, Detroit, 137; Altuve, Houston, 134; Ramirez, Cleveland, 132; Stanton, New York, 132.
DOUBLES_Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; Escobar, Arizona, 37; Betts, Boston, 35; Abreu, Chicago, 34; Andujar, New York, 34; Castellanos, Detroit, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; 2 tied at 32.
TRIPLES_Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; Profar, Texas, 6; Span, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 37; Ramirez, Cleveland, 36; Davis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Cruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Smith, Tampa Bay, 26; Betts, Boston, 24; Anderson, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Benintendi, Boston, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; DeShields, Texas, 18.
PITCHING_Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Happ, New York, 13-6; 5 tied at 12.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 1.97; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.52; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.68; Cole, Houston, 2.71; Morton, Houston, 2.88; Severino, New York, 3.27; Clevinger, Cleveland, 3.38; Fiers, Oakland, 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS_Cole, Houston, 219; Sale, Boston, 219; Verlander, Houston, 217; Bauer, Cleveland, 214; Paxton, Seattle, 176; Severino, New York, 173; Morton, Houston, 171; Kluber, Cleveland, 160; Berrios, Minnesota, 157; Carrasco, Cleveland, 155.