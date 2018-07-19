BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;G;AB;R;H;Pct.
|Betts Bos;78;301;79;108;.359
|Altuve Hou;99;389;63;129;.332
|JMartinez Bos;92;354;72;116;.328
|Segura Sea;90;371;66;120;.323
|MDuffy TB;80;312;33;99;.317
|MMachado Bal;96;365;48;115;.315
|Simmons LAA;86;323;46;101;.313
|Rosario Min;93;376;64;117;.311
|Trout LAA;97;335;71;104;.310
|Gurriel Hou;78;313;43;97;.310
Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 29; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 3 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.
Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 10-2; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4.