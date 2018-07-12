BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Ari-Col
Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1
|Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Jay lf;4;1;0;0;0;1;.281
|Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.229
|Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.284
|Pollock cf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.287
|Souza Jr. rf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.176
|Marte 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.241
|J.Murphy c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.236
|Owings 3b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.193
|Ray p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
|Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|c-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259
|Delgado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Koch p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.067
|e-Lamb ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.234
|Totals;33;1;7;1;2;7
|Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.277
|Blackmon cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.280
|Arenado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.311
|Story ss;3;1;1;1;1;2;.289
|Desmond 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.224
|Gonzalez rf;3;1;1;1;0;1;.275
|Iannetta c;3;1;1;0;1;1;.235
|Cuevas lf;1;0;0;0;1;0;.254
|a-Parra ph-lf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.292
|Freeland p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.083
|Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-Tapia ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.273
|Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
|Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|d-T.Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.306
|Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;31;5;9;5;4;8
|Arizona;100;000;000;—;1;7;0
|Colorado;000;003;20x;—;5;9;0
a-singled for Cuevas in the 6th. b-singled for Oberg in the 6th. c-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Koch in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Ahmed (19), Souza Jr. (3), Arenado (20), Desmond (11). 3B_Souza Jr. (1). HR_Story (18), off Delgado. RBIs_Pollock (38), LeMahieu (34), Story (63), Gonzalez (39), Parra (40), Tapia (1). SB_Goldschmidt (3), Owings (7), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (10). SF_LeMahieu. S_Ray.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jay, Pollock, Marte, J.Murphy, Ray 2); Colorado 3 (Story, Desmond, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.
GIDP_Iannetta.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Ray, L, 3-2;5;1-3;5;2;2;3;8;102;5.03
|Bracho, BS, 1-1;0;1;1;1;0;0;3;2.30
|Chafin;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;13;1.59
|Delgado;1;2;2;2;1;0;18;5.40
|Koch;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;4.33
|Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Freeland;5;1-3;6;1;1;1;4;98;3.11
|Oberg, W, 3-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;16;3.20
|Rusin, H, 6;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;8;5.95
|Ottavino, H, 18;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;1;18;1.69
|Davis;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.93
Bracho pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 2-1, Chafin 2-2, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Jay), Ray (Gonzalez). PB_Iannetta (3).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:17. A_41,410 (50,398).