BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Ari-Col

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay lf;4;1;0;0;0;1;.281
Ahmed ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.229
Goldschmidt 1b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.284
Pollock cf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.287
Souza Jr. rf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.176
Marte 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.241
J.Murphy c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.236
Owings 3b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.193
Ray p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Bracho p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Delgado p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Koch p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.067
e-Lamb ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.234
Totals;33;1;7;1;2;7
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
LeMahieu 2b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.277
Blackmon cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.280
Arenado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.311
Story ss;3;1;1;1;1;2;.289
Desmond 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.224
Gonzalez rf;3;1;1;1;0;1;.275
Iannetta c;3;1;1;0;1;1;.235
Cuevas lf;1;0;0;0;1;0;.254
a-Parra ph-lf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.292
Freeland p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.083
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Tapia ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.273
Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-T.Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.306
Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;5;9;5;4;8
Arizona;100;000;000;—;1;7;0
Colorado;000;003;20x;—;5;9;0

a-singled for Cuevas in the 6th. b-singled for Oberg in the 6th. c-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. d-grounded out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-flied out for Koch in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Ahmed (19), Souza Jr. (3), Arenado (20), Desmond (11). 3B_Souza Jr. (1). HR_Story (18), off Delgado. RBIs_Pollock (38), LeMahieu (34), Story (63), Gonzalez (39), Parra (40), Tapia (1). SB_Goldschmidt (3), Owings (7), LeMahieu (5), Desmond (10). SF_LeMahieu. S_Ray.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Jay, Pollock, Marte, J.Murphy, Ray 2); Colorado 3 (Story, Desmond, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 1 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.

GIDP_Iannetta.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ray, L, 3-2;5;1-3;5;2;2;3;8;102;5.03
Bracho, BS, 1-1;0;1;1;1;0;0;3;2.30
Chafin;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;13;1.59
Delgado;1;2;2;2;1;0;18;5.40
Koch;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;4.33
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Freeland;5;1-3;6;1;1;1;4;98;3.11
Oberg, W, 3-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;16;3.20
Rusin, H, 6;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;8;5.95
Ottavino, H, 18;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;1;18;1.69
Davis;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.93

Bracho pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 2-1, Chafin 2-2, Oberg 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Jay), Ray (Gonzalez). PB_Iannetta (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:17. A_41,410 (50,398).

