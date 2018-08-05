BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Atl-NYM
Braves 5, Mets 4
|Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Acuna lf;5;0;1;1;0;1;.268
|Albies 2b;5;0;0;0;0;0;.276
|Freeman 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.316
|Markakis rf;5;1;4;1;0;0;.319
|Suzuki c;5;0;0;0;0;1;.254
|Camargo 3b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.254
|Inciarte cf;4;2;3;2;0;0;.253
|Swanson ss;3;0;1;0;0;1;.246
|Teheran p;2;1;1;1;0;1;.214
|Venters p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|a-Flaherty ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.234
|Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Winkler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|b-Duvall ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.205
|Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
|Totals;40;5;12;5;0;8
|New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Rosario ss;3;2;0;0;2;0;.233
|McNeil 2b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.310
|Lugo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.091
|c-Plawecki ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.224
|Bashlor p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Flores 1b;5;0;3;1;0;1;.272
|Conforto lf;5;0;2;0;0;1;.232
|Bautista rf;5;0;0;0;0;3;.198
|Jackson cf;2;1;1;1;1;1;.257
|Blevins p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Frazier 3b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.209
|Reyes 3b-2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.187
|Mesoraco c;4;1;1;1;0;1;.226
|Oswalt p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
|Sewald p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Nimmo cf;1;0;1;0;1;0;.246
|Totals;37;4;9;4;5;12
|Atlanta;000;010;201;1;—;5;12;0
|New York;101;100;001;0;—;4;9;0
a-out on sacrifice bunt for Venters in the 7th. b-struck out for Winkler in the 9th. c-struck out for Lugo in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 8. 2B_McNeil (2), Flores (19). HR_Teheran (1), off Oswalt; Inciarte (7), off Oswalt; Markakis (13), off Bashlor; Jackson (2), off Teheran; Mesoraco (9), off Minter. RBIs_Acuna (28), Markakis (68), Inciarte 2 (40), Teheran (3), McNeil (3), Flores (36), Jackson (17), Mesoraco (28). SB_Rosario (10), Nimmo (8). CS_Reyes (2). S_Swanson, Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Suzuki); New York 4 (Conforto, Reyes, Frazier, Plawecki). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_McNeil, Conforto.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Suzuki).
|Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Teheran;5;2-3;5;3;3;4;6;93;4.48
|Venters;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;3.18
|Brach;1;0;0;0;1;2;18;4.50
|Winkler;1;1;0;0;0;3;17;2.98
|Minter, W, 4-2, BS, 1-9;1;2;1;1;0;1;15;2.98
|Biddle, S, 1-2;1;1;0;0;0;0;16;2.30
|New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Oswalt;6;8;3;3;0;4;87;5.13
|Sewald;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;8;4.91
|Blevins;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;13;4.23
|Lugo;1;2-3;2;1;1;0;2;24;2.87
|Bashlor, L, 0-1;1;1;1;1;0;1;26;5.68
Oswalt pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Venters 2-0, Sewald 1-0, Blevins 1-0, Lugo 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:19. A_27,134 (41,922).