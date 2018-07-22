BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Atl-Was
Nationals 6, Braves 2
|Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Acuna lf;5;0;3;0;0;2;.270
|Culberson 2b;5;0;3;0;0;1;.276
|F.Freeman 1b;5;0;1;0;0;0;.315
|Markakis rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.322
|Flowers c;3;1;1;0;1;0;.239
|Camargo 3b;3;1;1;0;0;2;.253
|Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|c-Reed ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|d-Tucker ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.252
|Winkler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Inciarte cf;4;0;3;0;0;1;.244
|Swanson ss;4;0;1;2;0;0;.251
|Foltynewicz p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.059
|S.Freeman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Flaherty 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.239
|Totals;38;2;14;2;1;9
|Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Eaton rf;4;2;3;0;0;0;.328
|Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-Reynolds ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.288
|Solis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Herrera p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Turner ss;5;0;1;0;0;1;.266
|Harper cf-rf;4;2;2;2;1;2;.218
|Rendon 3b;5;1;2;2;0;0;.287
|Soto lf;4;1;3;1;1;0;.311
|Adams 1b;4;0;1;1;1;2;.286
|Murphy 2b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.263
|Difo 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.244
|Wieters c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.198
|Scherzer p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.267
|a-Taylor ph-cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.238
|Totals;39;6;15;6;3;8
|Atlanta;010;100;000;—;2;14;1
|Washington;300;001;11x;—;6;15;0
a-popped out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Madson in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Jackson in the 8th. d-flied out for Reed in the 8th.
E_Inciarte (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Washington 12. 2B_Acuna (13), Inciarte (14), Soto 2 (13). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Harper (24), off Winkler. RBIs_Swanson 2 (37), Harper 2 (56), Rendon 2 (47), Soto (31), Adams (41). SB_Swanson (5), Flaherty (4), Harper (8). CS_Culberson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Culberson, F.Freeman, Inciarte, Foltynewicz 3); Washington 7 (Turner, Rendon 2, Adams, Murphy 2, Reynolds). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Washington 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Tucker, Soto. GIDP_Flowers.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Murphy, Adams).
|Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 7-6;5;2-3;9;4;4;3;5;112;2.85
|S.Freeman;0;1;0;0;0;0;6;5.06
|Carle;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.74
|Jackson;1;3;1;1;0;2;20;3.24
|Winkler;1;2;1;1;0;1;14;3.15
|Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Scherzer, W, 13-5;6;8;2;2;1;7;107;2.43
|Grace, H, 2;2-3;1;0;0;0;0;11;2.68
|Madson, H, 10;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;6;4.93
|Solis, H, 13;1-3;2;0;0;0;1;9;4.45
|Herrera, S, 15-17;1;2-3;2;0;0;0;1;26;1.89
S.Freeman pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-1, Carle 2-0, Madson 1-0, Herrera 2-0.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:26. A_39,063 (41,313).