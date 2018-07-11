BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-ChC-SF
Giants 5, Cubs 4
|Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Zobrist rf-lf;6;0;1;0;0;1;.292
|Heyward cf;6;2;3;1;1;1;.284
|Bryant 3b-rf;5;1;1;2;2;2;.279
|Rizzo 1b;5;0;0;0;1;2;.236
|Baez 2b;6;1;1;1;0;2;.289
|Schwarber lf;5;0;1;0;0;3;.247
|Farrell p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Morrow p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|f-Contreras ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.279
|Russell ss;5;0;1;0;1;1;.278
|Caratini c;6;0;2;0;0;2;.275
|Norwood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Montgomery p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.111
|a-Almora ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.317
|Rosario p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
|c-Happ ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.252
|Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|La Stella 3b;1;0;0;0;1;0;.275
|Totals;50;4;11;4;6;16
|San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|d'Arnaud 3b;7;1;2;1;0;1;.250
|Belt 1b;5;1;0;0;2;0;.297
|McCutchen rf;5;1;2;0;1;1;.261
|Posey c;7;0;3;1;0;2;.282
|Crawford ss;5;1;1;0;1;1;.295
|Hernandez lf;6;1;2;2;0;0;.277
|Duggar cf;6;0;1;1;0;3;.235
|Hanson 2b;6;0;2;0;0;1;.278
|Cueto p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.040
|Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|b-Pence ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.216
|Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|d-Slater ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.263
|Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|e-Sandoval ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.258
|Rodriguez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.067
|Totals;51;5;14;5;6;9
|Chicago;001;020;100;000;0;—;4;11;2
|San Francisco;400;000;000;000;1;—;5;14;0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Montgomery in the 6th. b-singled for Moronta in the 6th. c-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. d-walked for Melancon in the 8th. e-walked for Smith in the 10th. f-struck out for Morrow in the 12th.
E_Zobrist (1), Strop (1). LOB_Chicago 14, San Francisco 15. 2B_d'Arnaud (1), Hernandez (10). HR_Heyward (6), off Cueto; Bryant (10), off Cueto; Baez (18), off Watson; d'Arnaud (1), off Montgomery. RBIs_Heyward (39), Bryant 2 (38), Baez (66), d'Arnaud (1), Posey (28), Hernandez 2 (29), Duggar (1). CS_Posey (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Zobrist 2, Rizzo 2, Baez); San Francisco 6 (d'Arnaud 2, Belt, Hernandez, Duggar 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Hernandez, McCutchen. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo).
|Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Montgomery;5;8;4;4;1;1;84;3.91
|Rosario;1;2;0;0;0;1;16;1.38
|Strop;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;18;2.41
|Wilson;2-3;1;0;0;1;1;23;2.87
|Farrell;2;0;0;0;3;2;39;3.86
|Morrow;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;1.57
|Norwood, L, 0-1;1;2-3;3;1;1;1;2;35;5.40
|San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Cueto;5;6;3;3;3;7;86;2.36
|Blach, H, 3;2-3;2;0;0;0;1;19;4.54
|Moronta, H, 6;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;11;1.80
|Watson, BS, 2-2;1;2;1;1;0;2;22;1.67
|Melancon;1;0;0;0;0;2;15;2.57
|Smith;2;1;0;0;0;1;30;0.95
|Rodriguez, W, 4-1;3;0;0;0;2;3;42;2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Zobrist), Strop (McCutchen). WP_Cueto.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:30. A_41,099 (41,915).