BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Cin-Pit

Pirates 6, Reds 5
|Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Schebler cf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.080
|d-Suarez ph-3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.217
|Votto 1b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.233
|Puig rf;4;0;1;1;0;2;.143
|Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.050
|Dietrich 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.214
|R.Iglesias p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Peraza ss-2b-cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.192
|Casali c;4;1;1;1;0;0;.273
|Farmer 3b-2b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.111
|Roark p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Duke p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Lorenzen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|c-Winker ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.050
|Garrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|J.Iglesias ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.294
|Totals;38;5;8;5;0;9
|Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Martin lf;2;1;1;0;1;0;.500
|b-Kang ph-3b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.182
|Marte cf;5;0;1;2;0;1;.222
|Moran 3b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.364
|Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Reyes rf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.125
|Bell 1b;5;1;3;2;0;1;.269
|Cabrera rf;4;0;0;1;0;0;.316
|Kela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Burdi p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Liriano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|e-Cervelli ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.250
|Newman 2b;4;0;2;1;1;1;.286
|Stallings c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.500
|Gonzalez ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.136
|Williams p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.250
|a-Frazier ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.308
|Shuck lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.214
|Totals;38;6;12;6;3;8
|Cincinnati;003;100;010;0;—;5;8;0
|Pittsburgh;101;012;000;1;—;6;12;1
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Williams in the 6th. b-grounded out for Martin in the 6th. c-struck out for Lorenzen in the 7th. d-struck out for Schebler in the 10th. e-singled for Liriano in the 10th.
E_Moran (2). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Dietrich (1), Casali (2), Marte (3), Bell 2 (2), Newman (1). HR_Farmer (1), off Williams; Votto (1), off Kela; Bell (1), off Roark. RBIs_Votto (1), Puig (3), Casali (1), Farmer 2 (2), Marte 2 (3), Bell 2 (6), Cabrera (1), Newman (2). SB_Martin (1). S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Casali, Roark); Pittsburgh 4 (Martin, Moran, Cabrera, Stallings). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Peraza, Cabrera, Kang.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Newman, Gonzalez).
|Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Roark;5;7;3;3;2;4;93;5.79
|Hughes, H, 1;1-3;1;1;1;0;0;2;4.91
|Duke;0;0;1;1;1;0;6;11.57
|Lorenzen;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;13;4.50
|Garrett;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;0.00
|R.Iglesias, L, 0-2;2;1-3;3;1;1;0;3;34;5.79
|Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Williams;6;7;4;3;0;3;87;2.25
|Rodriguez, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;9.00
|Kela;1;1;1;1;0;2;12;6.23
|Burdi;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;10.12
|Liriano, W, 1-0;1;0;0;0;0;2;16;0.00
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Duke 1-0, Lorenzen 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:11. A_15,798 (38,362).