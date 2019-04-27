BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Cin-StL
Cardinals 6, Reds 3
|Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Votto 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.232
|Suarez 3b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.241
|Winker lf;3;1;2;0;1;0;.238
|Puig rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.205
|Dietrich 2b;3;0;1;1;0;0;.216
|Barnhart c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.207
|Schebler cf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.132
|Mahle p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.143
|Duke p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|a-Ervin ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.125
|Lorenzen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.167
|Peraza ss;3;1;1;1;0;1;.182
|Totals;30;3;7;3;2;7
|St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Carpenter 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.219
|Goldschmidt 1b;3;2;1;0;1;1;.284
|DeJong ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.346
|Ozuna lf;4;1;2;5;0;0;.270
|Martinez rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.328
|Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|b-O'Neill ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.300
|Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Molina c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.265
|Fowler cf-rf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.303
|Wong 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.265
|Hudson p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Bader cf;2;0;1;1;0;1;.190
|Totals;31;6;9;6;3;3
|Cincinnati;002;001;000;—;3;7;1
|St. Louis;003;021;00x;—;6;9;1
a-flied out for Hughes in the 7th. b-singled for Gant in the 7th.
E_Votto (2), Martinez (2). LOB_Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 6. 2B_Winker (1), Ozuna (5). HR_Ozuna (10), off Mahle. RBIs_Suarez (14), Dietrich (14), Peraza (5), Ozuna 5 (26), Bader (6). CS_Carpenter (1). SF_Dietrich. S_Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart); St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt 2, Martinez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 5; St. Louis 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Votto, Carpenter. LIDP_Fowler. GIDP_Winker, Molina.
DP_Cincinnati 3 (Barnhart, Dietrich), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto), (Dietrich, Votto); St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong).
|Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Mahle, L, 0-3;5;7;5;5;3;2;84;4.50
|Duke;2-3;1;1;1;0;0;11;11.25
|Hughes;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;1;5.73
|Lorenzen;2;1;0;0;0;1;22;1.29
|St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Hudson, W, 2-1;5;2-3;7;3;3;1;1;79;5.62
|Gant, H, 5;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;3;20;0.98
|Miller, H, 5;1;0;0;0;1;2;19;6.10
|Hicks, S, 8-9;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0, Gant 1-0. HBP_Duke 2 (Fowler,Wong). WP_Hudson. PB_Barnhart (1).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:32. A_44,197 (45,538).