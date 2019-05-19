BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Col-Phi
Phillies 7, Rockies 5
|Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Blackmon rf;5;2;2;1;0;1;.294
|Story ss;5;1;1;2;0;2;.266
|Dahl cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.297
|Arenado 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.306
|Tapia lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.292
|Murphy 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.171
|McMahon 2b;4;2;2;2;0;1;.260
|Iannetta c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.245
|Freeland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.125
|Bettis p;0;0;0;0;1;0;.000
|Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Dunn p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-Desmond ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.219
|Almonte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|d-Reynolds ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
|Totals;34;5;7;5;1;9
|Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|McCutchen lf;4;0;2;2;1;0;.243
|Segura ss;4;1;1;0;1;2;.322
|Harper rf;5;1;2;3;0;1;.235
|Hoskins 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.261
|Hernandez 2b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.301
|Franco 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.228
|Kingery cf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.400
|Knapp c;1;2;0;0;3;1;.162
|Eickhoff p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
|Alvarez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|a-Realmuto ph;1;1;1;2;0;0;.273
|Nicasio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|c-Herrera ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.234
|Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Neshek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;32;7;9;7;7;7
|Colorado;100;121;000;—;5;7;1
|Philadelphia;030;004;00x;—;7;9;1
a-homered for Garcia in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Dunn in the 7th. c-lined out for Nicasio in the 7th. d-flied out for Almonte in the 9th.
E_McMahon (4), Hoskins (5). LOB_Colorado 6, Philadelphia 8. HR_Blackmon (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (4), off Eickhoff; Story (10), off Eickhoff; McMahon (5), off Alvarez; Realmuto (5), off Shaw; Harper (9), off Dunn. RBIs_Blackmon (28), Story 2 (30), McMahon 2 (17), McCutchen 2 (19), Harper 3 (31), Realmuto 2 (27). SB_Kingery (2). S_Freeland.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Arenado, Murphy); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Hernandez 2, Eickhoff, Herrera). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Harper, Kingery. GIDP_Harper.
DP_Colorado 1 (Murphy, Story).
|Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Freeland;1;2-3;4;3;3;3;2;65;6.02
|Bettis;2;2-3;2;0;0;2;1;38;5.88
|Shaw, L, 2-1;1;2;3;3;1;2;26;2.79
|Dunn;2-3;1;1;1;0;0;17;5.02
|Almonte;2;0;0;0;1;2;33;2.70
|Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Eickhoff;5;4;4;4;1;5;84;3.23
|Alvarez;2-3;1;1;1;0;0;7;4.76
|Garcia, W, 1-0;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;5.68
|Nicasio, H, 2;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.43
|Morgan, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.16
|Neshek, S, 3-3;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0, Shaw 1-0, Dunn 1-1. HBP_Eickhoff (Dahl), Nicasio (Desmond).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:30. A_38,603 (43,647).