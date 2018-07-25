BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-LAD-Phi
Phillies 7, Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Pederson lf;4;2;2;0;0;0;.269
|Machado 3b;3;0;1;0;1;2;.311
|Muncy 1b;3;1;1;2;1;2;.272
|Kemp rf;2;0;0;1;1;1;.315
|Verdugo cf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.262
|Utley 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.236
|Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
|Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|c-Bellinger ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.243
|K.Hernandez ss-2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.218
|Barnes c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.208
|a-Grandal ph-c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.258
|Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.130
|Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Taylor ss;2;0;0;0;0;2;.255
|Totals;31;3;6;3;4;11
|Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Knapp c;4;1;1;1;0;2;.237
|Hoskins lf;3;2;1;1;1;1;.255
|Herrera cf;3;1;0;0;1;1;.276
|Santana 1b;3;1;2;3;1;0;.215
|Franco 3b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.271
|Williams rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.250
|Kingery ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.234
|Valentin 2b;3;1;1;0;0;2;.179
|Arrieta p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.152
|Arano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-C.Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.265
|Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Dominguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;31;7;7;7;3;10
|Los Angeles;100;002;000;—;3;6;0
|Philadelphia;100;050;01x;—;7;7;3
a-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. b-struck out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Baez in the 9th.
E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), off Arrieta; Hoskins (18), off Buehler; Kingery (5), off Buehler. RBIs_Muncy 2 (47), Kemp (64), Knapp (15), Hoskins (65), Santana 3 (60), Williams (37), Kingery (29). SB_Machado (9). SF_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Verdugo 2, Utley, Taylor); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Valentin, Santana).
|Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Buehler, L, 4-3;4;2-3;5;5;5;1;5;90;3.92
|Alexander;1-3;1;1;1;1;0;11;3.26
|Ferguson;2;0;0;0;0;4;28;3.45
|Baez;1;1;1;1;1;1;21;3.41
|Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Arrieta, W, 8-6;6;5;3;2;2;6;95;3.45
|Arano, H, 7;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;2.31
|Morgan, H, 13;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;9;4.82
|Dominguez, S, 10-11;1;1-3;0;0;0;2;2;27;2.02
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Dominguez 1-0. WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2. PB_Grandal (5).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).