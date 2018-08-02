BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Mia-Phi
Phillies 5, Marlins 2
|Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Dietrich lf;4;0;2;0;0;2;.279
|1-Galloway pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
|Anderson rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.284
|Realmuto c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.307
|Bour 1b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.227
|Barraclough p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Castro 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.287
|Prado 3b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.240
|Riddle ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.227
|Sierra cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.269
|Lopez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.200
|Conley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-Rivera ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
|Steckenrider p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Rojas 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.257
|Totals;31;2;5;2;0;8
|Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Hernandez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.262
|Hoskins lf;3;1;2;1;1;0;.266
|2-Kingery pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.228
|Herrera cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.277
|Santana 1b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.217
|Cabrera ss;3;1;0;0;1;1;.270
|Williams rf;3;0;1;1;1;0;.258
|Franco 3b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.277
|Alfaro c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.252
|Pivetta p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.133
|a-Quinn ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.333
|Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|c-Knapp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.221
|Hunter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;31;5;7;5;3;8
|Miami;000;200;000;—;2;5;0
|Philadelphia;000;001;004;—;5;7;0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 8th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 2, Philadelphia 3. HR_Bour (17), off Pivetta; Hoskins (22), off Lopez; Franco (18), off Barraclough. RBIs_Bour 2 (51), Hoskins (71), Williams (40), Franco 3 (56). CS_Sierra (1).
RISP_Miami 1 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Miami 1 (Lopez, Riddle, Bour).
|Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Lopez;6;5;1;1;0;5;87;4.67
|Conley, H, 10;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;3.26
|Steckenrider, H, 17;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;3.19
|Barraclough, L, 0-5, BS, 6-16;2-3;2;4;4;2;0;24;3.28
|Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Pivetta;6;4;2;2;0;7;89;4.75
|Davis;2;0;0;0;0;1;18;3.38
|Hunter, W, 3-1;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;4.28
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:37. A_26,050 (43,647).