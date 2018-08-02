BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Mia-Phi

Phillies 5, Marlins 2

Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dietrich lf;4;0;2;0;0;2;.279
1-Galloway pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
Anderson rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.284
Realmuto c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.307
Bour 1b;4;1;1;2;0;0;.227
Barraclough p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Castro 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.287
Prado 3b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.240
Riddle ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.227
Sierra cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.269
Lopez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.200
Conley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Rivera ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Steckenrider p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Rojas 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.257
Totals;31;2;5;2;0;8
Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hernandez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.262
Hoskins lf;3;1;2;1;1;0;.266
2-Kingery pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.228
Herrera cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.277
Santana 1b;4;1;2;0;0;1;.217
Cabrera ss;3;1;0;0;1;1;.270
Williams rf;3;0;1;1;1;0;.258
Franco 3b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.277
Alfaro c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.252
Pivetta p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.133
a-Quinn ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Knapp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.221
Hunter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;5;7;5;3;8
Miami;000;200;000;—;2;5;0
Philadelphia;000;001;004;—;5;7;0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Conley in the 8th. c-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 2, Philadelphia 3. HR_Bour (17), off Pivetta; Hoskins (22), off Lopez; Franco (18), off Barraclough. RBIs_Bour 2 (51), Hoskins (71), Williams (40), Franco 3 (56). CS_Sierra (1).

RISP_Miami 1 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Miami 1 (Lopez, Riddle, Bour).

Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lopez;6;5;1;1;0;5;87;4.67
Conley, H, 10;1;0;0;0;1;1;15;3.26
Steckenrider, H, 17;1;0;0;0;0;2;17;3.19
Barraclough, L, 0-5, BS, 6-16;2-3;2;4;4;2;0;24;3.28
Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Pivetta;6;4;2;2;0;7;89;4.75
Davis;2;0;0;0;0;1;18;3.38
Hunter, W, 3-1;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;4.28

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:37. A_26,050 (43,647).

Tags