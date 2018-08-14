BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Mil-ChC
Brewers 7, Cubs 0
|Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Cain cf;5;1;2;1;0;2;.304
|Yelich rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.310
|Aguilar 1b;4;3;2;0;1;0;.280
|Jennings p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.667
|Braun lf;4;2;2;4;0;1;.255
|Perez 2b-1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.266
|Moustakas 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.253
|Kratz c;4;1;2;2;0;1;.252
|Arcia ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.206
|Chacin p;3;0;0;0;0;3;.186
|Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|c-Schoop ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.234
|Totals;37;7;11;7;1;12
|Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Rizzo 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262
|Baez ss-2b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.292
|Zobrist 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.309
|Russell ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.265
|Heyward rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.277
|La Stella 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275
|Schwarber lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.243
|Contreras c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.271
|Quintana p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.026
|a-Caratini ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.252
|Chavez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|b-Almora ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.297
|De La Rosa p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Happ cf;2;0;1;0;1;1;.242
|Totals;30;0;3;0;2;12
|Milwaukee;302;001;010;—;7;11;0
|Chicago;000;000;000;—;0;3;0
a-struck out for Quintana in the 5th. b-struck out for Chavez in the 7th. c-struck out for Knebel in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Kratz (4), Baez (32), Zobrist (20), Happ (14). HR_Cain (9), off Quintana; Braun (13), off Quintana; Braun (14), off Quintana; Kratz (4), off Chavez. RBIs_Cain (31), Braun 4 (47), Kratz 2 (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia 2); Chicago 3 (Zobrist, La Stella 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 3; Chicago 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Perez, Rizzo, Heyward. GIDP_Kratz.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Zobrist, Rizzo).
|Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Chacin, W, 12-4;7;3;0;0;2;10;105;3.72
|Knebel;1;0;0;0;0;2;20;4.78
|Jennings;1;0;0;0;0;0;17;3.18
|Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Quintana, L, 10-9;5;6;5;5;1;5;71;4.46
|Chavez;2;1;1;1;0;4;40;3.17
|De La Rosa;2;4;1;1;0;3;36;4.46
HBP_Quintana (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:42. A_40,441 (41,649).