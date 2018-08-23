BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Phi-Was
Phillies 2, Nationals 0
|Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Hernandez 2b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.257
|Hoskins lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.252
|Williams rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.266
|Cabrera ss-3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262
|Santana 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.220
|Franco 3b;2;1;0;0;2;2;.279
|Kingery ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.225
|Herrera cf;3;1;1;2;0;0;.266
|Alfaro c;3;0;1;0;0;2;.252
|Nola p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.063
|Neshek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;28;2;3;2;4;13
|Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Eaton rf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.289
|Turner ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.269
|Harper cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.249
|Rendon 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.292
|Soto lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.287
|Reynolds 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.255
|Difo 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.242
|Kieboom c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.202
|a-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.265
|Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Scherzer p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.291
|Suero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|b-Wieters ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238
|Totals;31;0;5;0;1;10
|Philadelphia;000;000;200;—;2;3;0
|Washington;000;000;000;—;0;5;0
a-struck out for Kieboom in the 8th. b-lined out for Suero in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 4, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (11), Reynolds (4), Kieboom (5). HR_Herrera (20), off Scherzer. RBIs_Herrera 2 (64). CS_Hernandez (4). S_Nola, Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 0 for 4.
|Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Nola, W, 15-3;8;5;0;0;1;9;102;2.13
|Neshek, S, 4-4;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;1.06
|Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Scherzer, L, 16-6;7;2;2;2;4;10;109;2.13
|Suero;1;1;0;0;0;0;6;3.31
|Holland;1;0;0;0;0;3;13;6.12
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:41. A_29,475 (41,313).