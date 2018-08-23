BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-Phi-Was

Phillies 2, Nationals 0

Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hernandez 2b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.257
Hoskins lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.252
Williams rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.266
Cabrera ss-3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262
Santana 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.220
Franco 3b;2;1;0;0;2;2;.279
Kingery ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.225
Herrera cf;3;1;1;2;0;0;.266
Alfaro c;3;0;1;0;0;2;.252
Nola p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.063
Neshek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;28;2;3;2;4;13
Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Eaton rf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.289
Turner ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.269
Harper cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.249
Rendon 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.292
Soto lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.287
Reynolds 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.255
Difo 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Kieboom c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.202
a-Stevenson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.265
Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Scherzer p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.291
Suero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Wieters ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238
Totals;31;0;5;0;1;10
Philadelphia;000;000;200;—;2;3;0
Washington;000;000;000;—;0;5;0

a-struck out for Kieboom in the 8th. b-lined out for Suero in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Washington 6. 2B_Eaton (11), Reynolds (4), Kieboom (5). HR_Herrera (20), off Scherzer. RBIs_Herrera 2 (64). CS_Hernandez (4). S_Nola, Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Difo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 0 for 4.

Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nola, W, 15-3;8;5;0;0;1;9;102;2.13
Neshek, S, 4-4;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;1.06
Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Scherzer, L, 16-6;7;2;2;2;4;10;109;2.13
Suero;1;1;0;0;0;0;6;3.31
Holland;1;0;0;0;0;3;13;6.12

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:41. A_29,475 (41,313).

