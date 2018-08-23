BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-SD-Col
Rockies 4, Padres 3
|San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Galvis ss;5;0;2;0;0;0;.237
|Pirela 2b;5;0;3;2;0;0;.254
|Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257
|Renfroe lf;4;1;1;1;0;2;.244
|Reyes rf;2;0;1;0;1;1;.238
|Jankowski rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.257
|Spangenberg 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.244
|Margot cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.243
|Ellis c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.287
|Lucchesi p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.074
|a-Myers ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.268
|Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|c-Hedges ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.238
|1-Asuaje pr-2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.199
|Totals;35;3;9;3;3;9
|Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Blackmon cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.276
|LeMahieu 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.275
|Arenado 3b;3;0;0;1;0;3;.307
|Story ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.295
|Holliday lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Parra lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.284
|Desmond 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.234
|Dahl rf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.277
|Iannetta c;2;0;1;0;1;1;.221
|Freeland p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.077
|Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|McGee p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.232
|Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
|Totals;31;4;7;4;1;10
|San Diego;000;001;200;—;3;9;0
|Colorado;000;011;002;—;4;7;1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-flied out for McGee in the 8th. c-walked for Stammen in the 9th.
1-ran for Hedges in the 9th.
E_Story (9). LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 3. 2B_Story (36), Dahl (7). HR_Renfroe (15), off Freeland; Dahl (7), off Lucchesi; Desmond (20), off Yates. RBIs_Pirela 2 (30), Renfroe (46), Arenado (88), Desmond 2 (71), Dahl (20). SB_Blackmon (8), Story (19). SF_Arenado.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Pirela, Renfroe, Spangenberg); Colorado 1 (Holliday). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hosmer, LeMahieu. GIDP_Pirela, Hosmer, Blackmon.
DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Hosmer); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Lucchesi;6;5;2;2;1;6;81;3.74
|Wingenter, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.45
|Castillo, H, 6;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.28
|Stammen, H, 20;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;2.69
|Yates, L, 4-3;2-3;2;2;2;0;2;19;2.16
|Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Freeland;6;1-3;7;2;2;1;7;106;2.96
|Shaw;0;1;1;0;1;0;15;6.42
|McGee;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;24;5.98
|Rusin, W, 1-2;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;6.85
Shaw pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1, McGee 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:00. A_30,625 (50,398).