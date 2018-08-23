BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-SD-Col

Rockies 4, Padres 3

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galvis ss;5;0;2;0;0;0;.237
Pirela 2b;5;0;3;2;0;0;.254
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Renfroe lf;4;1;1;1;0;2;.244
Reyes rf;2;0;1;0;1;1;.238
Jankowski rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.257
Spangenberg 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.244
Margot cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.243
Ellis c;4;1;2;0;0;1;.287
Lucchesi p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.074
a-Myers ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.268
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Hedges ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.238
1-Asuaje pr-2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.199
Totals;35;3;9;3;3;9
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.276
LeMahieu 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.275
Arenado 3b;3;0;0;1;0;3;.307
Story ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.295
Holliday lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Parra lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.284
Desmond 1b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.234
Dahl rf;3;1;2;1;0;0;.277
Iannetta c;2;0;1;0;1;1;.221
Freeland p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.077
Shaw p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
McGee p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.232
Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Totals;31;4;7;4;1;10
San Diego;000;001;200;—;3;9;0
Colorado;000;011;002;—;4;7;1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Lucchesi in the 7th. b-flied out for McGee in the 8th. c-walked for Stammen in the 9th.

1-ran for Hedges in the 9th.

E_Story (9). LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 3. 2B_Story (36), Dahl (7). HR_Renfroe (15), off Freeland; Dahl (7), off Lucchesi; Desmond (20), off Yates. RBIs_Pirela 2 (30), Renfroe (46), Arenado (88), Desmond 2 (71), Dahl (20). SB_Blackmon (8), Story (19). SF_Arenado.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Pirela, Renfroe, Spangenberg); Colorado 1 (Holliday). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, LeMahieu. GIDP_Pirela, Hosmer, Blackmon.

DP_San Diego 1 (Galvis, Hosmer); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond).

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lucchesi;6;5;2;2;1;6;81;3.74
Wingenter, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.45
Castillo, H, 6;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.28
Stammen, H, 20;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;2.69
Yates, L, 4-3;2-3;2;2;2;0;2;19;2.16
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Freeland;6;1-3;7;2;2;1;7;106;2.96
Shaw;0;1;1;0;1;0;15;6.42
McGee;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;2;24;5.98
Rusin, W, 1-2;1;1;0;0;1;0;12;6.85

Shaw pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1, McGee 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:00. A_30,625 (50,398).

