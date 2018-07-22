BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-SD-Phi
Phillies 5, Padres 0
Second Game
|San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Jankowski cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.258
|Spangenberg 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.232
|Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.245
|Renfroe lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.245
|Pirela 2b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.261
|Galvis ss;2;0;0;0;1;0;.238
|Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.223
|Ellis c;3;0;1;0;0;2;.286
|Perdomo p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.286
|Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|b-Asuaje ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.235
|Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;28;0;2;0;1;8
|Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Santana 1b;3;1;1;1;1;0;.209
|Hoskins lf;4;1;1;3;0;1;.252
|Herrera cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.280
|Williams rf;4;0;3;0;0;0;.252
|Valentin 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.182
|Walding 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
|Kingery ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.237
|Alfaro c;3;1;0;0;0;2;.252
|Velasquez p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.200
|a-Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.271
|Neshek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|c-Knapp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241
|Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Dominguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;32;5;8;5;3;9
|San Diego;000;000;000;—;0;2;0
|Philadelphia;000;100;40x;—;5;8;1
a-popped out for Velasquez in the 7th. b-popped out for Maton in the 8th. c-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.
E_Valentin (1). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Williams (8). HR_Herrera (17), off Perdomo; Hoskins (16), off Maton. RBIs_Santana (57), Hoskins 3 (61), Herrera (55).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Philadelphia 4 (Valentin 2, Knapp 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
GIDP_Galvis.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, Santana).
|San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Perdomo, L, 1-5;6;1-3;5;3;3;1;5;99;6.99
|Maton;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;17;2.96
|Hughes;1;1;0;0;2;3;22;6.41
|Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Velasquez, W, 6-8;7;2;0;0;1;7;87;4.09
|Neshek;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
|Knapp;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00
|Morgan;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;4.78
|Dominguez;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Pirela), Perdomo (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:41. A_25,054 (43,647).