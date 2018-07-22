BC-BBN--EXP-BOX-SD-Phi

Phillies 5, Padres 0

Second Game

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jankowski cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.258
Spangenberg 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.232
Hosmer 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.245
Renfroe lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.245
Pirela 2b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.261
Galvis ss;2;0;0;0;1;0;.238
Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.223
Ellis c;3;0;1;0;0;2;.286
Perdomo p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.286
Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Asuaje ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.235
Hughes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;28;0;2;0;1;8
Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Santana 1b;3;1;1;1;1;0;.209
Hoskins lf;4;1;1;3;0;1;.252
Herrera cf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.280
Williams rf;4;0;3;0;0;0;.252
Valentin 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.182
Walding 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Kingery ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.237
Alfaro c;3;1;0;0;0;2;.252
Velasquez p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.200
a-Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.271
Neshek p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Knapp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Dominguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;5;8;5;3;9
San Diego;000;000;000;—;0;2;0
Philadelphia;000;100;40x;—;5;8;1

a-popped out for Velasquez in the 7th. b-popped out for Maton in the 8th. c-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.

E_Valentin (1). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Williams (8). HR_Herrera (17), off Perdomo; Hoskins (16), off Maton. RBIs_Santana (57), Hoskins 3 (61), Herrera (55).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Philadelphia 4 (Valentin 2, Knapp 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, Santana).

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Perdomo, L, 1-5;6;1-3;5;3;3;1;5;99;6.99
Maton;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;17;2.96
Hughes;1;1;0;0;2;3;22;6.41
Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Velasquez, W, 6-8;7;2;0;0;1;7;87;4.09
Neshek;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
Knapp;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00
Morgan;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;4;4.78
Dominguez;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Pirela), Perdomo (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:41. A_25,054 (43,647).

