BC-BBN--Los Angeles Team Stax

|PITCHERS;W;L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;R;ER;HR;BB;SO
|Floro;0;0;0.00;3;0;0;3.2;0;0;0;0;0;4
|Stripling;8;2;2.08;25;14;0;95.1;89;23;22;10;14;108
|Ryu;3;0;2.12;6;6;0;29.2;16;7;7;3;10;36
|Jansen;0;2;2.23;42;0;26;44.1;30;14;11;4;12;46
|Corcino;0;0;2.25;2;0;1;4.0;2;2;1;0;3;1
|Fields;2;2;2.36;37;0;2;34.1;23;9;9;4;9;28
|Kershaw;3;4;2.61;12;12;0;69.0;59;20;20;7;13;70
|Liberatore;2;1;2.77;17;0;0;13.0;10;4;4;1;8;12
|Maeda;6;5;3.13;17;16;0;86.1;74;34;30;6;32;107
|Baez;3;3;3.23;30;0;0;30.2;30;12;11;2;16;36
|Goeddel;1;0;3.43;20;0;0;21.0;18;8;8;3;11;26
|Buehler;4;2;3.44;10;9;0;52.1;43;21;20;3;12;54
|Alexander;1;0;3.48;41;1;0;41.1;34;16;16;2;19;34
|Wood;5;5;3.88;18;18;0;99.2;97;49;43;12;18;88
|Hudson;3;2;4.00;31;1;0;36.0;32;20;16;3;18;35
|Ferguson;1;1;4.57;7;3;1;21.2;20;13;11;3;7;25
|Hill;2;4;4.64;11;11;0;54.1;56;29;28;11;18;58
|Chargois;2;2;4.66;23;0;0;19.1;18;10;10;3;12;27
|Cingrani;1;2;4.84;28;0;0;22.1;17;12;12;2;6;36
|Garcia;1;2;5.21;20;0;0;19.0;25;15;11;6;3;16
|Paredes;2;0;5.87;15;0;0;7.2;7;5;5;2;2;8
|Stewart;0;1;6.11;9;2;0;17.2;23;15;12;4;9;14
|Venditte;0;0;8.31;5;0;0;4.1;8;4;4;1;1;4
|Neal;0;0;9.00;1;0;0;1.0;2;1;1;1;0;0
|Font;0;2;11.32;6;0;0;10.1;18;13;13;5;1;7
|Santana;1;0;12.27;1;0;0;3.2;6;5;5;0;1;4
|Team Totals;51;42;3.53;93;93;30;842.0;757;361;330;98;255;884