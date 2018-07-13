BC-BBN--Los Angeles Team Stax

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

BATTERS;AVG;OBA;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;BB;SO;SB;CS;E
Kemp;.316;.357;285;42;90;18;0;15;60;20;71;0;0;1
Toles;.300;.364;10;3;3;1;0;0;3;1;1;0;0;0
Muncy;.272;.414;213;42;58;8;0;21;39;51;61;2;0;7
Seager;.267;.348;101;13;27;5;1;2;13;11;17;0;0;3
Puig;.265;.325;253;38;67;17;0;11;35;23;53;7;3;5
Verdugo;.265;.306;34;3;9;4;0;0;1;2;6;0;0;0
Turner;.258;.354;163;21;42;7;0;5;19;21;20;1;1;3
Taylor;.256;.335;336;53;86;21;8;10;39;34;103;4;5;8
Pederson;.251;.332;223;34;56;16;3;13;36;26;39;1;3;0
Bellinger;.241;.323;332;56;80;21;4;17;43;40;90;5;0;1
Grandal;.239;.336;255;40;61;14;1;12;45;35;64;1;1;5
Farmer;.238;.310;63;1;15;4;0;0;8;5;13;0;0;1
Utley;.231;.313;130;15;30;8;1;1;14;14;27;2;1;3
Hernandez;.227;.312;229;36;52;7;1;15;32;28;55;1;0;4
Barnes;.210;.331;138;22;29;4;0;1;5;20;41;2;1;1
Forsythe;.201;.261;169;14;34;10;0;2;12;14;35;2;0;7
Locastro;.182;.357;11;1;2;1;0;0;0;2;5;1;0;0
Valera;.172;.273;29;4;5;0;0;0;4;4;4;0;0;0
Team Totals;.243;.323;3142;441;763;168;19;125;413;353;780;31;15;55

___

PITCHERS;W;L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;R;ER;HR;BB;SO
Floro;0;0;0.00;3;0;0;3.2;0;0;0;0;0;4
Stripling;8;2;2.08;25;14;0;95.1;89;23;22;10;14;108
Ryu;3;0;2.12;6;6;0;29.2;16;7;7;3;10;36
Jansen;0;2;2.23;42;0;26;44.1;30;14;11;4;12;46
Corcino;0;0;2.25;2;0;1;4.0;2;2;1;0;3;1
Fields;2;2;2.36;37;0;2;34.1;23;9;9;4;9;28
Kershaw;3;4;2.61;12;12;0;69.0;59;20;20;7;13;70
Liberatore;2;1;2.77;17;0;0;13.0;10;4;4;1;8;12
Maeda;6;5;3.13;17;16;0;86.1;74;34;30;6;32;107
Baez;3;3;3.23;30;0;0;30.2;30;12;11;2;16;36
Goeddel;1;0;3.43;20;0;0;21.0;18;8;8;3;11;26
Buehler;4;2;3.44;10;9;0;52.1;43;21;20;3;12;54
Alexander;1;0;3.48;41;1;0;41.1;34;16;16;2;19;34
Wood;5;5;3.88;18;18;0;99.2;97;49;43;12;18;88
Hudson;3;2;4.00;31;1;0;36.0;32;20;16;3;18;35
Ferguson;1;1;4.57;7;3;1;21.2;20;13;11;3;7;25
Hill;2;4;4.64;11;11;0;54.1;56;29;28;11;18;58
Chargois;2;2;4.66;23;0;0;19.1;18;10;10;3;12;27
Cingrani;1;2;4.84;28;0;0;22.1;17;12;12;2;6;36
Garcia;1;2;5.21;20;0;0;19.0;25;15;11;6;3;16
Paredes;2;0;5.87;15;0;0;7.2;7;5;5;2;2;8
Stewart;0;1;6.11;9;2;0;17.2;23;15;12;4;9;14
Venditte;0;0;8.31;5;0;0;4.1;8;4;4;1;1;4
Neal;0;0;9.00;1;0;0;1.0;2;1;1;1;0;0
Font;0;2;11.32;6;0;0;10.1;18;13;13;5;1;7
Santana;1;0;12.27;1;0;0;3.2;6;5;5;0;1;4
Team Totals;51;42;3.53;93;93;30;842.0;757;361;330;98;255;884

