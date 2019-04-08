BC-BBN--Philadelphia Team Stax

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

BATTERS;AVG;OBA;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;BB;SO;SB;CS;E
Harper;.385;.556;26;6;10;3;0;3;5;10;10;1;0;0
Hoskins;.346;.514;26;8;9;2;0;3;13;8;7;0;0;1
Segura;.324;.361;34;9;11;3;0;0;5;1;5;0;0;2
Franco;.320;.500;25;5;8;2;0;3;10;9;2;0;0;0
Herrera;.300;.353;30;5;9;3;0;0;2;3;5;0;0;0
Knapp;.250;.250;4;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;2;0;0;0
McCutchen;.241;.405;29;9;7;2;0;2;5;8;12;0;0;0
Altherr;.200;.200;5;0;1;1;0;0;1;0;2;0;0
Realmuto;.185;.303;27;5;5;1;0;1;5;4;4;0;1;1
Hernandez;.179;.250;28;5;5;1;1;0;4;3;4;1;0;1
Williams;.143;.143;7;0;1;0;0;0;1;0;3;0;0
Kingery;.000;.200;4;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;1;0;0;0
Team Totals;.258;.374;260;53;67;18;1;12;51;47;66;2;1;5

___

PITCHERS;W;L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;R;ER;HR;BB;SO
Morgan;1;0;0.00;5;0;0;4.0;2;0;0;0;0;3
Neshek;0;0;0.00;5;0;0;4.2;3;0;0;0;0;4
Nicasio;0;0;0.00;3;0;0;3.0;2;0;0;0;2;3
Ramos;0;0;0.00;2;0;0;2.2;3;0;0;0;1;2
Velasquez;0;0;0.00;1;0;0;1.0;0;0;0;0;0;2
Eflin;2;0;0.75;2;2;0;12.0;9;1;1;1;1;14
Arrieta;1;1;2.77;2;2;0;13.0;8;4;4;2;9;7
Neris;0;0;3.86;5;0;1;4.2;2;2;2;1;0;5
Pivetta;1;0;6.52;2;2;0;9.2;17;8;7;3;2;8
Nola;1;0;7.00;2;2;0;9.0;7;7;7;3;7;10
Robertson;0;1;9.82;5;0;0;3.2;7;4;4;1;5;3
Alvarez;0;0;13.50;3;0;0;1.1;2;2;2;1;1;1
Dominguez;0;0;15.43;3;0;0;2.1;3;5;4;1;2;4
Team Totals;6;2;3.93;8;8;1;71.0;65;33;31;13;30;66

