BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Boston;91;42;.684;—;—;4-6;W-1;47-18;44-24
New York;84;48;.636;6½;—;8-2;W-1;46-21;38-27
Tampa Bay;70;62;.530;20½;9;8-2;L-1;41-24;29-38
Toronto;60;72;.455;30½;19;5-5;L-3;34-33;26-39
Baltimore;39;94;.293;52;40½;2-8;W-2;23-44;16-50

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Cleveland;75;56;.573;—;—;5-5;W-2;40-24;35-32
Minnesota;61;70;.466;14;17½;3-7;L-4;39-29;22-41
Detroit;53;80;.398;23;26½;3-7;L-5;34-34;19-46
Chicago;52;80;.394;23½;27;7-3;L-1;25-40;27-40
Kansas City;42;91;.316;34;37½;4-6;W-2;22-45;20-46

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Houston;82;51;.617;—;—;8-2;W-1;35-30;47-21
Oakland;80;54;.597;2½;—;6-4;L-1;39-26;41-28
Seattle;74;59;.556;8;5½;4-6;L-3;38-28;36-31
Los Angeles;64;69;.481;18;15½;2-8;L-1;34-34;30-35
Texas;58;75;.436;24;21½;4-6;L-3;29-39;29-36

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Atlanta;74;57;.565;—;—;6-4;W-2;35-28;39-29
Philadelphia;70;62;.530;4½;2½;2-8;L-2;41-24;29-38
Washington;67;66;.504;8;6;5-5;W-3;33-31;34-35
New York;59;74;.444;16;14;5-5;W-1;28-40;31-34
Miami;53;80;.398;22;20;5-5;L-2;31-38;22-42

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Chicago;78;54;.591;—;—;7-3;L-1;44-24;34-30
St. Louis;74;58;.561;4;—;8-2;W-2;35-28;39-30
Milwaukee;73;60;.549;5½;—;5-5;L-1;40-26;33-34
Pittsburgh;64;68;.485;14;8½;3-7;L-2;35-34;29-34
Cincinnati;57;75;.432;21;15½;4-6;W-1;32-35;25-40

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Arizona;72;60;.545;—;—;5-5;L-2;35-31;37-29
Colorado;72;60;.545;—;½;6-4;W-1;34-30;38-30
Los Angeles;71;61;.538;1;1½;6-4;W-4;35-33;36-28
San Francisco;67;67;.500;6;6½;6-4;W-4;38-27;29-40
San Diego;52;83;.385;21½;22;4-6;W-2;25-43;27-40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

