BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Boston;91;42;.684;—;—;4-6;W-1;47-18;44-24
|New York;84;48;.636;6½;—;8-2;W-1;46-21;38-27
|Tampa Bay;70;62;.530;20½;9;8-2;L-1;41-24;29-38
|Toronto;60;72;.455;30½;19;5-5;L-3;34-33;26-39
|Baltimore;39;94;.293;52;40½;2-8;W-2;23-44;16-50
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Cleveland;75;56;.573;—;—;5-5;W-2;40-24;35-32
|Minnesota;61;70;.466;14;17½;3-7;L-4;39-29;22-41
|Detroit;53;80;.398;23;26½;3-7;L-5;34-34;19-46
|Chicago;52;80;.394;23½;27;7-3;L-1;25-40;27-40
|Kansas City;42;91;.316;34;37½;4-6;W-2;22-45;20-46
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;82;51;.617;—;—;8-2;W-1;35-30;47-21
|Oakland;80;54;.597;2½;—;6-4;L-1;39-26;41-28
|Seattle;74;59;.556;8;5½;4-6;L-3;38-28;36-31
|Los Angeles;64;69;.481;18;15½;2-8;L-1;34-34;30-35
|Texas;58;75;.436;24;21½;4-6;L-3;29-39;29-36
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Atlanta;74;57;.565;—;—;6-4;W-2;35-28;39-29
|Philadelphia;70;62;.530;4½;2½;2-8;L-2;41-24;29-38
|Washington;67;66;.504;8;6;5-5;W-3;33-31;34-35
|New York;59;74;.444;16;14;5-5;W-1;28-40;31-34
|Miami;53;80;.398;22;20;5-5;L-2;31-38;22-42
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;78;54;.591;—;—;7-3;L-1;44-24;34-30
|St. Louis;74;58;.561;4;—;8-2;W-2;35-28;39-30
|Milwaukee;73;60;.549;5½;—;5-5;L-1;40-26;33-34
|Pittsburgh;64;68;.485;14;8½;3-7;L-2;35-34;29-34
|Cincinnati;57;75;.432;21;15½;4-6;W-1;32-35;25-40
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Arizona;72;60;.545;—;—;5-5;L-2;35-31;37-29
|Colorado;72;60;.545;—;½;6-4;W-1;34-30;38-30
|Los Angeles;71;61;.538;1;1½;6-4;W-4;35-33;36-28
|San Francisco;67;67;.500;6;6½;6-4;W-4;38-27;29-40
|San Diego;52;83;.385;21½;22;4-6;W-2;25-43;27-40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 12, Toronto 5
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 9, Detroit 2
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.