BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Boston;72;33;.686;—;—;6-4;W-1;35-14;37-19
New York;65;37;.637;5½;—;4-6;L-1;35-15;30-22
Tampa Bay;53;51;.510;18½;8½;5-5;L-1;29-20;24-31
Toronto;47;55;.461;23½;13½;5-5;W-1;27-28;20-27
Baltimore;30;74;.288;41½;31½;4-6;W-1;18-35;12-39

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Cleveland;56;46;.549;—;—;6-4;W-2;32-21;24-25
Minnesota;48;54;.471;8;12½;5-5;L-1;29-22;19-32
Detroit;44;61;.419;13½;18;4-6;L-1;26-26;18-35
Chicago;36;67;.350;20½;25;4-6;L-3;19-30;17-37
Kansas City;32;71;.311;24½;29;6-4;W-1;15-37;17-34

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Houston;67;38;.638;—;—;5-5;L-2;32-22;35-16
Seattle;61;42;.592;5;—;3-7;L-1;34-19;27-23
Oakland;61;44;.581;6;1;8-2;L-1;26-22;35-22
Los Angeles;53;52;.505;14;9;5-5;W-3;28-27;25-25
Texas;43;62;.410;24;19;2-8;W-1;20-34;23-28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Philadelphia;58;45;.563;—;—;5-5;L-1;34-18;24-27
Atlanta;54;46;.540;2½;½;4-6;L-3;25-22;29-24
Washington;52;51;.505;6;4;5-5;W-3;23-25;29-26
New York;43;58;.426;14;12;6-4;L-1;21-33;22-25
Miami;44;61;.419;15;13;5-5;L-2;24-31;20-30

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Chicago;60;44;.577;—;—;4-6;L-2;33-19;27-25
Milwaukee;60;46;.566;1;—;5-5;W-2;33-21;27-25
Pittsburgh;54;51;.514;6½;3;8-2;W-1;30-25;24-26
St. Louis;53;51;.510;7;3½;5-5;W-2;26-24;27-27
Cincinnati;46;58;.442;14;10½;4-6;W-1;24-31;22-27

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
Los Angeles;58;46;.558;—;—;6-4;W-2;28-24;30-22
Arizona;57;48;.543;1½;—;5-5;W-1;27-25;30-23
Colorado;55;47;.539;2;½;8-2;W-2;25-24;30-23
San Francisco;52;53;.495;6½;5;3-7;L-3;31-21;21-32
San Diego;42;64;.396;17;15½;2-8;L-3;20-32;22-32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 3

Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 11, Houston 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 9, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Arizona 6, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Miami (Urena 2-10), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Atlanta (Noguera 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 3-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-9) at St. Louis (Gant 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

