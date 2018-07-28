BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance
Baseball Expanded Standings
All Times EDT
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Boston;72;33;.686;—;—;6-4;W-1;35-14;37-19
|New York;65;37;.637;5½;—;4-6;L-1;35-15;30-22
|Tampa Bay;53;51;.510;18½;8½;5-5;L-1;29-20;24-31
|Toronto;47;55;.461;23½;13½;5-5;W-1;27-28;20-27
|Baltimore;30;74;.288;41½;31½;4-6;W-1;18-35;12-39
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Cleveland;56;46;.549;—;—;6-4;W-2;32-21;24-25
|Minnesota;48;54;.471;8;12½;5-5;L-1;29-22;19-32
|Detroit;44;61;.419;13½;18;4-6;L-1;26-26;18-35
|Chicago;36;67;.350;20½;25;4-6;L-3;19-30;17-37
|Kansas City;32;71;.311;24½;29;6-4;W-1;15-37;17-34
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;67;38;.638;—;—;5-5;L-2;32-22;35-16
|Seattle;61;42;.592;5;—;3-7;L-1;34-19;27-23
|Oakland;61;44;.581;6;1;8-2;L-1;26-22;35-22
|Los Angeles;53;52;.505;14;9;5-5;W-3;28-27;25-25
|Texas;43;62;.410;24;19;2-8;W-1;20-34;23-28
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Philadelphia;58;45;.563;—;—;5-5;L-1;34-18;24-27
|Atlanta;54;46;.540;2½;½;4-6;L-3;25-22;29-24
|Washington;52;51;.505;6;4;5-5;W-3;23-25;29-26
|New York;43;58;.426;14;12;6-4;L-1;21-33;22-25
|Miami;44;61;.419;15;13;5-5;L-2;24-31;20-30
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;60;44;.577;—;—;4-6;L-2;33-19;27-25
|Milwaukee;60;46;.566;1;—;5-5;W-2;33-21;27-25
|Pittsburgh;54;51;.514;6½;3;8-2;W-1;30-25;24-26
|St. Louis;53;51;.510;7;3½;5-5;W-2;26-24;27-27
|Cincinnati;46;58;.442;14;10½;4-6;W-1;24-31;22-27
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;58;46;.558;—;—;6-4;W-2;28-24;30-22
|Arizona;57;48;.543;1½;—;5-5;W-1;27-25;30-23
|Colorado;55;47;.539;2;½;8-2;W-2;25-24;30-23
|San Francisco;52;53;.495;6½;5;3-7;L-3;31-21;21-32
|San Diego;42;64;.396;17;15½;2-8;L-3;20-32;22-32
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 15, Tampa Bay 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Detroit 3
Toronto 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 11, Houston 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 10-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 12-6) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-6) at Houston (McCullers 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 11-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 9, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Arizona 6, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Miami (Urena 2-10), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-2) at Atlanta (Noguera 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-4), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 8-8), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-6), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 3-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-9) at St. Louis (Gant 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.