BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Boston;65;29;.691;—;—;9-1;W-9;31-12;34-17
|New York;60;31;.659;3½;—;6-4;W-1;33-13;27-18
|Tampa Bay;48;44;.522;16;9½;7-3;W-5;26-17;22-27
|Toronto;42;49;.462;21½;15;4-6;L-1;24-25;18-24
|Baltimore;26;68;.277;39;32½;2-8;L-2;14-32;12-36
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Cleveland;50;41;.549;—;—;6-4;W-1;29-17;21-24
|Minnesota;41;49;.456;8½;15½;6-4;W-1;26-21;15-28
|Detroit;40;55;.421;12;19;3-7;L-4;25-23;15-32
|Chicago;31;61;.337;19½;26½;3-7;W-1;17-28;14-33
|Kansas City;26;66;.283;24½;31½;1-9;L-1;11-35;15-31
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;62;34;.646;—;—;7-3;L-2;30-20;32-14
|Seattle;58;35;.624;2½;—;6-4;W-1;31-17;27-18
|Oakland;53;41;.564;8;5½;7-3;W-2;24-21;29-20
|Los Angeles;47;46;.505;13½;11;5-5;L-1;23-23;24-23
|Texas;40;54;.426;21;18½;2-8;L-3;19-28;21-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Philadelphia;52;40;.565;—;—;7-3;W-1;30-16;22-24
|Atlanta;51;40;.560;½;—;4-6;W-1;24-18;27-22
|Washington;46;46;.500;6;5½;4-6;L-1;22-24;24-22
|New York;37;53;.411;14;13½;5-5;W-1;17-30;20-23
|Miami;39;56;.411;14½;14;5-5;W-1;21-27;18-29
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Milwaukee;55;38;.591;—;—;7-3;L-1;30-18;25-20
|Chicago;52;38;.578;1½;—;7-3;L-1;28-15;24-23
|St. Louis;47;44;.516;7;4;5-5;L-1;23-22;24-22
|Pittsburgh;43;49;.467;11½;8½;4-6;W-1;24-24;19-25
|Cincinnati;41;52;.441;14;11;6-4;L-1;21-26;20-26
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Arizona;51;43;.543;—;—;4-6;L-2;26-23;25-20
|Los Angeles;50;42;.543;—;1½;7-3;W-1;26-23;24-19
|Colorado;48;45;.516;2½;4;7-3;W-2;20-23;28-22
|San Francisco;49;46;.516;2½;4;4-6;W-1;30-17;19-29
|San Diego;40;55;.421;11½;13;3-7;L-1;20-27;20-28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0
Boston 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0
Oakland 8, Houston 3
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday's Games
Oakland 6, Houston 4
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas (Hamels 4-8) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-11), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-1) at Boston (Porcello 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 6-5) at Houston (Keuchel 6-8), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings
Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4
Miami 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0
Colorado 19, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Thursday's Games
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-6) at Miami (Chen 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 10-6) at Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 4-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-4), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5) at San Diego (Richard 7-8), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.