BC-BBO--Baseball Expanded Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Boston;68;30;.694;—;—;9-1;W-2;34-13;34-17
|New York;62;33;.653;4½;—;6-4;L-1;33-13;29-20
|Tampa Bay;49;47;.510;18;8½;6-4;L-1;26-17;23-30
|Toronto;43;52;.453;23½;14;3-7;L-2;24-25;19-27
|Baltimore;28;69;.289;39½;30;4-6;W-2;16-33;12-36
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Cleveland;52;43;.547;—;—;4-6;W-1;31-19;21-24
|Minnesota;44;50;.468;7½;12½;8-2;W-1;29-22;15-28
|Detroit;41;57;.418;12½;17½;3-7;W-1;25-23;16-34
|Chicago;33;62;.347;19;24;3-7;W-1;19-29;14-33
|Kansas City;27;68;.284;25;30;2-8;L-1;11-35;16-33
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Houston;64;35;.646;—;—;6-4;L-1;32-21;32-14
|Seattle;58;39;.598;5;—;3-7;L-4;31-17;27-22
|Oakland;55;42;.567;8;3;7-3;W-2;24-21;31-21
|Los Angeles;49;48;.505;14;9;5-5;L-1;24-23;25-25
|Texas;41;56;.423;22;17;3-7;L-2;19-28;22-28
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Philadelphia;53;42;.558;—;—;5-5;L-2;30-16;23-26
|Atlanta;52;42;.553;½;—;3-7;W-1;25-20;27-22
|Washington;48;48;.500;5½;5;5-5;W-1;22-24;26-24
|Miami;41;57;.418;13½;13;5-5;W-2;23-28;18-29
|New York;39;55;.415;13½;13;4-6;L-1;19-32;20-23
Central Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Chicago;55;38;.591;—;—;7-3;W-3;28-15;27-23
|Milwaukee;55;43;.561;2½;—;2-8;L-6;30-18;25-25
|St. Louis;48;46;.511;7½;4;5-5;W-1;24-24;24-22
|Pittsburgh;48;49;.495;9;5½;8-2;W-6;29-24;19-25
|Cincinnati;43;53;.448;13½;10;6-4;L-1;21-26;22-27
West Division
|;W;L;Pct;GB;WCGB;L10;Str;Home;Away
|Los Angeles;53;43;.552;—;—;6-4;W-1;28-24;25-19
|Arizona;53;44;.546;½;½;5-5;L-1;26-23;27-21
|Colorado;51;45;.531;2;2;8-2;W-5;23-23;28-22
|San Francisco;50;48;.510;4;4;5-5;L-2;31-19;19-29
|San Diego;40;59;.404;14½;14½;2-8;L-5;20-31;20-28
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-9) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 10-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 8-6) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-8), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 7-8) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-5), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-10) at Seattle (LeBlanc 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-2), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 4-2) at Washington (Strasburg 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-8) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 8-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.