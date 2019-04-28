BC-BBO--EXP-BOX-NYY-SF
Yankees 11, Giants 5
|New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b;2;1;1;0;0;0;.310
|Estrada 2b;4;0;2;0;0;2;.429
|Voit 1b;4;2;3;2;1;1;.283
|Gardner cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.220
|Sanchez c;4;2;1;3;1;0;.232
|Torres ss;4;2;2;2;1;0;.264
|Tauchman rf;5;1;1;0;0;2;.186
|Urshela 3b;2;1;2;0;0;0;.351
|1-Maybin pr-lf;2;1;1;1;0;0;.375
|Wade lf-3b;4;1;1;2;1;1;.244
|German p;3;0;0;0;0;3;.000
|b-Happ ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
|Holder p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Kahnle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|d-Romine ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.244
|Harvey p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Totals;40;11;14;10;5;11
|San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
|Panik 2b;5;0;1;1;0;2;.184
|Solarte lf-ss;4;1;0;0;0;0;.218
|Belt 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.231
|Sandoval 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.295
|Crawford ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.200
|Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|c-Longoria ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.204
|Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|Pillar cf;4;1;2;3;0;1;.196
|Parra rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.200
|Kratz c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.143
|Rodriguez p;1;0;1;0;0;0;.231
|Vincent p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
|a-Austin ph-lf;2;1;0;0;1;2;.259
|Totals;34;5;6;5;3;10
|New York;222;002;003;—;11;14;1
|San Francisco;000;004;001;—;5;6;2
a-walked for Vincent in the 6th. b-grounded out for German in the 7th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Kahnle in the 9th.
1-ran for Urshela in the 5th.
E_Voit (3), Crawford (2), Kratz (3). LOB_New York 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Sandoval (8). HR_Torres (5), off Rodriguez; Sanchez (8), off Vincent; Pillar (5), off Harvey. RBIs_Voit 2 (25), Sanchez 3 (18), Torres 2 (14), Wade 2 (5), Maybin (2), Panik (7), Sandoval (6), Pillar 3 (18). SB_Estrada (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Sanchez, Torres, Tauchman); San Francisco 2 (Panik, Kratz). RISP_New York 4 for 14; San Francisco 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Torres, Kratz. GIDP_Torres, Romine.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Solarte, Panik, Belt).
|New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|German, W, 5-1;6;5;4;4;1;4;87;2.56
|Holder;1;0;0;0;0;2;11;5.02
|Kahnle;1;0;0;0;1;2;22;1.69
|Romine;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00
|Harvey;1;1;1;1;1;2;25;6.75
|San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 3-3;3;7;6;4;4;3;81;4.35
|Vincent;3;3;2;2;0;4;49;2.55
|Dyson;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;3.77
|Moronta;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.25
|Smith;1;3;3;3;1;1;27;3.72
Rodriguez pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0. HBP_Vincent (Urshela). WP_German, Smith.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:16. A_34,540 (41,915).