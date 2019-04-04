BC-BBO--MLB Pitching Comparison

MLB Pitching Comparison

For Games of Friday April 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Los Angeles;Maeda;(R);1-0;4.05;1-0;1-1;23.0;1.96
Colorado;Anderson;(L);4:10p;0-1;9.00;0-1;1-1;27.2;3.58
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Maeda;1-0;6.2;4.05
Anderson;0-1;5.0;9.00

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
San Diego;Margevicius;(L);0-1;1.80;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
St. Louis;Flaherty;(R);4:15p;0-0;8.31;1-0;1-0;6.1;1.42
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Margevicius;0-1;5.0;1.80
Flaherty;0-0;4.1;8.31

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Cincinnati;Gray;(R);0-1;6.75;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
Pittsburgh;Musgrove;(R);7:05p;0-0;0.00;0-0;1-1;10.2;6.75
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Gray;0-1;2.2;6.75
Musgrove;0-0;0.0;0.00

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Miami;Lopez;(R);1-0;5.06;1-0;0-2;11.0;4.91
Atlanta;Gausman;(R);7:20p;0-0;0.00;0-0;2-1;16.2;2.16
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Lopez;1-0;5.1;5.06
Gausman;0-0;0.0;0.00

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Chicago;Quintana;(L);0-0;4.50;0-0;4-1;42.1;2.13
Milwaukee;Woodruff;(R);8:10p;1-0;3.60;1-0;0-0;5.2;4.76
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Quintana;0-0;0.0;0.00
Woodruff;1-0;5.0;3.60

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Seattle;Kikuchi;(L);0-0;2.53;1-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
Chicago;Lopez;(R);2:10p;0-1;9.00;0-1;0-1;5.0;9.00
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Kikuchi;0-0;10.2;2.53
Lopez;0-1;4.0;9.00

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Toronto;Thornton;(R);0-0;0.00;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
Cleveland;Bieber;(R);7:10p;0-0;4.50;0-0;1-0;6.1;4.26
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Thornton;0-0;5.0;0.00
Bieber;0-0;0.0;0.00

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Oakland;Montas;(R);1-0;1.50;1-0;1-1;11.1;3.97
Houston;McHugh;(R);8:10p;0-1;3.60;0-1;1-0;7.1;1.23
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Montas;1-0;6.0;1.50
McHugh;0-1;5.0;3.60

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Texas;Lynn;(R);0-0;11.12;1-0;0-0;10.2;4.22
Los Angeles;Pena;(R);10:07p;0-1;9.82;0-1;1-0;13.0;2.08
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Lynn;0-0;5.2;11.12
Pena;0-1;3.2;9.82

___

INTERLEAGUE

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Tampa Bay;Glasnow;(R);1-0;1.80;1-0;0-0;2.0;0.00
San Francisco;Rodriguez;(R);4:35p;1-0;3.60;1-0;0-0;0.0;0.00
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Glasnow;1-0;5.0;1.80
Rodriguez;1-0;5.0;3.60

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Minnesota;Odorizzi;(R);0-0;1.50;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
Philadelphia;Pivetta;(R);7:05p;0-0;7.71;1-0;0-0;0.0;0.00
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Odorizzi;0-0;6.0;1.50
Pivetta;0-0;4.2;7.71

___

;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
Boston;Porcello;(R);0-1;13.50;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
Arizona;Godley;(R);7:10p;0-1;11.81;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
Porcello;0-1;2.2;13.50
Godley;0-1;5.1;11.81

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

