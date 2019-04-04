BC-BBO--MLB Pitching Comparison
MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Friday April 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Los Angeles;Maeda;(R);1-0;4.05;1-0;1-1;23.0;1.96
|Colorado;Anderson;(L);4:10p;0-1;9.00;0-1;1-1;27.2;3.58
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Maeda;1-0;6.2;4.05
|Anderson;0-1;5.0;9.00
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|San Diego;Margevicius;(L);0-1;1.80;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|St. Louis;Flaherty;(R);4:15p;0-0;8.31;1-0;1-0;6.1;1.42
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Margevicius;0-1;5.0;1.80
|Flaherty;0-0;4.1;8.31
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Cincinnati;Gray;(R);0-1;6.75;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|Pittsburgh;Musgrove;(R);7:05p;0-0;0.00;0-0;1-1;10.2;6.75
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Gray;0-1;2.2;6.75
|Musgrove;0-0;0.0;0.00
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Miami;Lopez;(R);1-0;5.06;1-0;0-2;11.0;4.91
|Atlanta;Gausman;(R);7:20p;0-0;0.00;0-0;2-1;16.2;2.16
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Lopez;1-0;5.1;5.06
|Gausman;0-0;0.0;0.00
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Chicago;Quintana;(L);0-0;4.50;0-0;4-1;42.1;2.13
|Milwaukee;Woodruff;(R);8:10p;1-0;3.60;1-0;0-0;5.2;4.76
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Quintana;0-0;0.0;0.00
|Woodruff;1-0;5.0;3.60
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Seattle;Kikuchi;(L);0-0;2.53;1-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|Chicago;Lopez;(R);2:10p;0-1;9.00;0-1;0-1;5.0;9.00
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Kikuchi;0-0;10.2;2.53
|Lopez;0-1;4.0;9.00
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Toronto;Thornton;(R);0-0;0.00;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|Cleveland;Bieber;(R);7:10p;0-0;4.50;0-0;1-0;6.1;4.26
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Thornton;0-0;5.0;0.00
|Bieber;0-0;0.0;0.00
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Oakland;Montas;(R);1-0;1.50;1-0;1-1;11.1;3.97
|Houston;McHugh;(R);8:10p;0-1;3.60;0-1;1-0;7.1;1.23
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Montas;1-0;6.0;1.50
|McHugh;0-1;5.0;3.60
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Texas;Lynn;(R);0-0;11.12;1-0;0-0;10.2;4.22
|Los Angeles;Pena;(R);10:07p;0-1;9.82;0-1;1-0;13.0;2.08
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Lynn;0-0;5.2;11.12
|Pena;0-1;3.2;9.82
___
INTERLEAGUE
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Tampa Bay;Glasnow;(R);1-0;1.80;1-0;0-0;2.0;0.00
|San Francisco;Rodriguez;(R);4:35p;1-0;3.60;1-0;0-0;0.0;0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Glasnow;1-0;5.0;1.80
|Rodriguez;1-0;5.0;3.60
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Minnesota;Odorizzi;(R);0-0;1.50;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|Philadelphia;Pivetta;(R);7:05p;0-0;7.71;1-0;0-0;0.0;0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Odorizzi;0-0;6.0;1.50
|Pivetta;0-0;4.2;7.71
___
|;2019;TEAM;2018;VS;OPP
|;PITCHERS;TIME;W-L;ERA;REC;W-L;IP;ERA
|Boston;Porcello;(R);0-1;13.50;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|Arizona;Godley;(R);7:10p;0-1;11.81;0-1;0-0;0.0;0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS;W-L;IP;ERA
|Porcello;0-1;2.2;13.50
|Godley;0-1;5.1;11.81
___
KEY
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.