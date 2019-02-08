BC-BBO--Spring Training Dates,0278

2019 Spring Training Dates

By The Associated Press

American League

;P&C;Full;Squad
;1st;Workout;1st;Workout
Baltimore;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Boston;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Chicago White Sox;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Cleveland;Feb.;14;Feb.;18
Detroit;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Houston;Feb.;14;Feb.;18
Kansas City;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
L.A. Angels;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Minnesota;Feb.;14;Feb.;18
N.Y. Yankees;Feb.;14;Feb.;19
Oakland;Feb.;11;Feb.;16
Seattle;Feb.;12;Feb.;16
Tampa Bay;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Texas;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Toronto;Feb.;14;Feb.;18

National League

;P&C;Full;Squad
;1st;Workout;1st;Workout
Arizona;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Atlanta;Feb.;16;Feb.;21
Chicago Cubs;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Cincinnati;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Colorado;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
L.A. Dodgers;Feb.;13;Feb.;19
Miami;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Milwaukee;Feb.;14;Feb.;19
N.Y. Mets;Feb.;14;Feb.;18
Philadelphia;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Pittsburgh;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
St. Louis;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
San Diego;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
San Francisco;Feb.;13;Feb.;18
Washington;Feb.;14;Feb.;19

