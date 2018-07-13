BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Washington;13;8;.619;—
Atlanta;11;9;.550;1½
Connecticut;11;10;.524;2
Chicago;7;14;.333;6
New York;6;14;.300;6½
Indiana;2;19;.095;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;15;6;.714;—
Phoenix;14;8;.636;1½
Dallas;12;8;.600;2½
Los Angeles;13;9;.591;2½
Minnesota;12;9;.571;3
Las Vegas;10;12;.455;5½

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77

Friday's Games

Washington 88, Chicago 72

Atlanta 98, Indiana 74

Connecticut 91, Phoenix 87

Las Vegas 85, Minnesota 77

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tags