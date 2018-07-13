BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Washington;13;8;.619;—
|Atlanta;11;9;.550;1½
|Connecticut;11;10;.524;2
|Chicago;7;14;.333;6
|New York;6;14;.300;6½
|Indiana;2;19;.095;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;Pct;GB
|Seattle;15;6;.714;—
|Phoenix;14;8;.636;1½
|Dallas;12;8;.600;2½
|Los Angeles;13;9;.591;2½
|Minnesota;12;9;.571;3
|Las Vegas;10;12;.455;5½
___
Thursday's Games
Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77
Friday's Games
Washington 88, Chicago 72
Atlanta 98, Indiana 74
Connecticut 91, Phoenix 87
Las Vegas 85, Minnesota 77
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.