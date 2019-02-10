BC-BKN--NBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;41;16;.719;—
Philadelphia;36;20;.643;4½
Boston;35;21;.625;5½
Brooklyn;29;28;.509;12
New York;10;45;.182;30

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;27;28;.491;—
Miami;25;28;.472;1
Washington;24;32;.429;3½
Orlando;24;32;.429;3½
Atlanta;18;37;.327;9

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;41;14;.745;—
Indiana;37;19;.661;4½
Detroit;25;29;.463;15½
Chicago;13;43;.232;28½
Cleveland;11;45;.196;30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;32;23;.582;—
San Antonio;32;26;.552;1½
Dallas;26;29;.473;6
New Orleans;25;32;.439;8
Memphis;23;34;.404;10

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;37;18;.673;—
Oklahoma City;36;19;.655;1
Portland;33;22;.600;4
Utah;32;24;.571;5½
Minnesota;25;30;.455;12

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;39;15;.722;—
L.A. Clippers;31;26;.544;9½
Sacramento;29;26;.527;10½
L.A. Lakers;28;28;.500;12
Phoenix;11;46;.193;29½

Saturday's Games

Utah 125, San Antonio 105

Indiana 105, Cleveland 90

Charlotte 129, Atlanta 120

Toronto 104, New York 99

L.A. Clippers 123, Boston 112

Memphis 99, New Orleans 90

Washington 134, Chicago 125

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112

Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83

Sunday's Games

Dallas 102, Portland 101

Philadelphia 143, L.A. Lakers 120

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

