BC-BKN--Philadelphia Stax

Philadelphia 76ers

;AVG;3-Pnt.
Player;G;MIN;FGM-FGA;PCT;FGM-FGA;FTM-FTA;PCT;PTS;AVG
Embiid;21;34.7;188-401;.469;30-92;180-223;.807;586;27.9
Redick;21;31.1;128-294;.435;60-168;67-73;.918;383;18.2
Butler;6;34.7;39-77;.506;6-14;24-29;.828;108;18.0
Simmons;20;33.4;125-226;.553;0-0;63-103;.612;313;15.7
Covington;13;33.8;50-117;.427;30-77;17-23;.739;147;11.3
Saric;13;30.5;48-132;.364;21-70;27-30;.900;144;11.1
Fultz;19;22.5;65-155;.419;4-14;21-37;.568;155;8.2
Muscala;15;23.3;34-88;.386;23-67;30-36;.833;121;8.1
Shamet;21;21.3;55-132;.417;37-101;17-20;.850;164;7.8
Chandler;10;21.7;22-41;.537;6-18;2-4;.500;52;5.2
Johnson;21;10.2;34-61;.557;5-10;18-23;.783;91;4.3
Korkmaz;13;10.5;19-45;.422;8-26;5-7;.714;51;3.9
McConnell;15;14.2;26-51;.510;1-6;6-6;1.000;59;3.9
Bolden;6;6.7;4-11;.364;1-7;1-2;.500;10;1.7
TEAM;21;244.8;837-1831;.457;232-670;478-616;.776;2384;113.5
OPPONENTS;21;244.8;879-1980;.444;223-653;405-534;.758;2386;113.6
;REBOUND;REB;AST
Player;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG.;AST;AVG.;PF;DQ;STL;TO;BLK
Embiid;47;233;280;13.3;74;3.5;76;0;10;68;42
Redick;6;43;49;2.3;69;3.3;40;0;5;34;2
Butler;7;14;21;3.5;19;3.2;13;0;11;12;4
Simmons;37;141;178;8.9;157;7.9;55;0;26;68;16
Covington;7;60;67;5.2;14;1.1;45;0;24;22;23
Saric;21;65;86;6.6;26;2.0;39;0;4;25;3
Fultz;26;44;70;3.7;59;3.1;52;0;17;25;5
Muscala;16;48;64;4.3;18;1.2;41;0;5;17;6
Shamet;4;21;25;1.2;22;1.0;39;0;11;9;3
Chandler;12;30;42;4.2;13;1.3;22;0;3;10;1
Johnson;18;47;65;3.1;29;1.4;43;0;3;25;7
Korkmaz;5;21;26;2.0;12;.9;14;0;6;4;0
McConnell;2;21;23;1.5;36;2.4;15;0;10;14;3
Bolden;0;9;9;1.5;2;.3;6;0;3;2;1
TEAM;208;797;1005;47.9;550;26.2;500;0;138;344;116
OPPONENTS;218;711;929;44.2;461;22.0;523;1;164;270;106

