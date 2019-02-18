BC-BKW--T25-Women's AP Top 25,0268
The Women's Top Twenty Five
By The Associated Press
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|;Record;Pts;Prv
|1. Baylor (26);23-1;698;1
|2. Oregon (2);24-1;672;3
|3. UConn;23-2;638;4
|4. Louisville;23-2;610;2
|5. Notre Dame;23-3;596;6
|6. Mississippi St.;23-2;555;5
|7. Stanford;21-4;475;10
|8. Maryland;23-3;458;7
|9. N.C. State;22-2;455;12
|10. Iowa;21-5;439;14
|11. Marquette;22-4;437;8
|12. Oregon St.;20-5;413;9
|13. South Carolina;19-6;398;11
|14. Miami;22-5;350;20
|15. Gonzaga;23-3;275;13
|16. Kentucky;21-5;261;17
|17. Arizona St.;18-6;247;19
|18. Syracuse;19-6;232;16
|19. Texas;20-6;225;15
|20. Iowa St.;19-6;155;18
|21. Texas A&M;19-6;117;22
|22. Florida St.;21-5;106;21
|23. South Dakota;23-3;90;25
|24. Drake;19-5;40;—
|25. Rice;22-3;30;—
Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan St. 7, Boise St. 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas St. 4, South Dakota St. 4, Cent. Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1.