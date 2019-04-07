BC-CAR--IndyCar Results,0340

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Birmingham, Alabama

Lap length: 2.3 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (1) Takuma Sato, Honda, 90, Running

2. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running

3. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 90, Running

4. (16) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running

5. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running

6. (4) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90, Running

7. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running

8. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90, Running

9. (14) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90, Running

10. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 90, Running

11. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running

12. (23) Zach Veach, Honda, 90, Running

13. (12) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running

14. (13) Marco Andretti, Honda, 90, Running

15. (10) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 90, Running

16. (18) Patricio O'Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running

17. (6) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 90, Running

18. (19) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 89, Running

19. (21) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 89, Running

20. (15) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 89, Running

21. (24) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 88, Running

22. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 88, Running

23. (2) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Off Course

24. (9) Colton Herta, Honda, 51, Running

Race Statistics

Winner's average speed: 107.272

Time of Race: 1:55:46.8076

Margin of victory: 2.3874 seconds

Cautions: 1 for 7 laps

Lead changes: 11 among six drivers

Lap Leaders: Sato, Takuma 1-16, Rahal, Graham 17, Hinchcliffe, James 18, Rossi, Alexander 19, Bourdais, Sebastien 20-27, Sato, Takuma 28-36, Dixon, Scott 37, Hinchcliffe, James 38, Rossi, Alexander 39-40, Sato, Takuma 41-56, Dixon, Scott 57, Sato, Takuma 58 - 90.

NTT IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 125, Dixon 98, Sato 91, Rossi 84, Herta 81, Bourdais 72, Hinchcliffe 71, Hunter-Reay 66, Power 66, Andretti 61.

