BC-CAR--IndyCar Results,0340
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Results
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Birmingham, Alabama
Lap length: 2.3 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (1) Takuma Sato, Honda, 90, Running
2. (3) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running
3. (5) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 90, Running
4. (16) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running
5. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90, Running
6. (4) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 90, Running
7. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running
8. (11) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 90, Running
9. (14) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 90, Running
10. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 90, Running
11. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running
12. (23) Zach Veach, Honda, 90, Running
13. (12) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running
14. (13) Marco Andretti, Honda, 90, Running
15. (10) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 90, Running
16. (18) Patricio O'Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running
17. (6) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 90, Running
18. (19) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 89, Running
19. (21) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 89, Running
20. (15) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 89, Running
21. (24) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 88, Running
22. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 88, Running
23. (2) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Off Course
24. (9) Colton Herta, Honda, 51, Running
Race Statistics
Winner's average speed: 107.272
Time of Race: 1:55:46.8076
Margin of victory: 2.3874 seconds
Cautions: 1 for 7 laps
Lead changes: 11 among six drivers
Lap Leaders: Sato, Takuma 1-16, Rahal, Graham 17, Hinchcliffe, James 18, Rossi, Alexander 19, Bourdais, Sebastien 20-27, Sato, Takuma 28-36, Dixon, Scott 37, Hinchcliffe, James 38, Rossi, Alexander 39-40, Sato, Takuma 41-56, Dixon, Scott 57, Sato, Takuma 58 - 90.
NTT IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 125, Dixon 98, Sato 91, Rossi 84, Herta 81, Bourdais 72, Hinchcliffe 71, Hunter-Reay 66, Power 66, Andretti 61.