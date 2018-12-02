BC-FBC--T25-AP Top 25,0284
The AP Top 25
By The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|;Record;Pts;Pv
|1. Alabama (61);13-0;1525;1
|2. Clemson;13-0;1460;2
|3. Notre Dame;12-0;1405;3
|4. Oklahoma;12-1;1327;5
|5. Ohio St.;12-1;1254;6
|6. Georgia;11-2;1247;4
|7. UCF;12-0;1158;7
|8. Michigan;10-2;1076;8
|9. Washington;10-3;992;10
|10. Florida;9-3;894;11
|11. LSU;9-3;847;12
|12. Washington St.;10-2;845;12
|13. Penn St.;9-3;773;14
|14. Texas;9-4;763;9
|15. West Virginia;8-3;694;15
|16. Kentucky;9-3;639;16
|17. Syracuse;9-3;516;18
|18. Mississippi St.;8-4;375;20
|19. Fresno St.;11-2;373;25
|20. Utah;9-4;362;17
|21. Texas A&M;8-4;359;22
|22. Army;9-2;209;23
|23. Boise St.;10-3;144;19
|24. Missouri;8-4;133;NR
|25. Iowa St.;8-4;110;24
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 109, Utah St. 86, NC State 54, Cincinnati 39, Stanford 28, Appalachian St. 19, UAB 4, Iowa 4, Troy 1, Oregon 1.