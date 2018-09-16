BC-FBN--Chiefs-Steelers Stats
Chiefs-Steelers Stats
|Kansas City;21;0;14;7;—;42
|Pittsburgh;0;21;7;9;—;37
First Quarter
KC_Conley 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:05.
KC_Kelce 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:08.
KC_Hunt 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:24.
Second Quarter
Pit_James 26 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 14:20.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 2 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 6:27.
Pit_Washington 14 pass from Roethlisberger (Conner pass from Roethlisberger), :18.
Third Quarter
KC_Kelce 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:42.
Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:12.
KC_Robinson 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:15.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Hill 29 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42.
Pit_safety, 12:02.
Pit_Roethlisberger 3 run (Boswell kick), 1:59.
A_63,956.
___
|;KC;Pit
|First downs;24;33
|Total Net Yards;449;475
|Rushes-yards;25-127;13-33
|Passing;322;442
|Punt Returns;2-54;1-6
|Kickoff Returns;0-0;4-67
|Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
|Comp-Att-Int;23-28-0;39-60-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost;1-4;1-10
|Punts;2-50.0;5-46.4
|Fumbles-Lost;3-1;1-0
|Penalties-Yards;12-76;12-90
|Time of Possession;27:49;32:11
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Hunt 18-75, Watkins 1-31, Mahomes 5-18, Ware 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-17, Roethlisberger 2-9, Switzer 2-5, Ridley 1-2.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-28-0-326. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 39-60-0-452.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-109, Watkins 6-100, Hill 5-90, Conley 2-17, Hunt 1-5, Robinson 1-3, Dam.Williams 1-2. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 13-121, Brown 9-67, James 5-138, Conner 5-48, McDonald 3-26, Nix 1-19, Washington 1-14, Switzer 1-14, Ridley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.