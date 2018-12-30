BC-FBN--Cowboys-Giants Stats
Cowboys-Giants Stats
|Dallas;0;14;7;15;—;36
|New York;0;7;11;17;—;35
Second Quarter
Dal_Jarwin 13 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:11.
Dal_Jarwin 19 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:50.
NYG_Latimer 21 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), :15.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Rosas 48, 9:00.
Dal_Jarwin 39 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:00.
NYG_Engram 6 pass from Manning (Engram pass from Manning), 1:53.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Gallman 2 run (Rosas kick), 10:38.
Dal_R.Smith 1 run (Maher kick), 9:11.
NYG_Barkley 2 run (Rosas kick), 3:21.
NYG_FG Rosas 38, 2:35.
Dal_Beasley 32 pass from Prescott (Gallup pass from Prescott), 1:12.
A_77,750.
___
|;Dal;NYG
|First downs;23;20
|Total Net Yards;419;441
|Rushes-yards;22-51;25-143
|Passing;368;298
|Punt Returns;0-0;1-19
|Kickoff Returns;3-70;5-142
|Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
|Comp-Att-Int;27-44-0;24-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost;4-19;1-3
|Punts;3-38.7;2-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
|Penalties-Yards;6-46;11-78
|Time of Possession;30:52;29:08
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, R.Smith 12-35, Jackson 6-16, Prescott 4-0. New York, Barkley 17-109, Gallman 6-23, S.Shepard 1-9, Manning 1-2.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 27-44-0-387. New York, Manning 24-41-1-301.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Jarwin 7-119, Beasley 6-94, Cooper 5-31, Gallup 3-50, R.Smith 2-14, Hurns 1-49, Schultz 1-17, Austin 1-10, N.Brown 1-3. New York, Engram 5-81, Latimer 4-72, S.Shepard 4-67, Barkley 4-33, Fowler 3-21, Simonson 2-14, Gallman 1-7, Penny 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 34.