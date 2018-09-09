BC-FBN--Cowboys-Panthers Stats
Cowboys-Panthers Stats
|Dallas;0;0;0;8;—;8
|Carolina;0;10;0;6;—;16
Second Quarter
Car_Newton 4 run (Gano kick), 8:50.
Car_FG Gano 27, :03.
Fourth Quarter
Car_Armah 1 run (kick failed), 14:12.
Dal_Elliott 4 run (Prescott run), 8:51.
A_74,532.
___
|;Dal;Car
|First downs;17;20
|Total Net Yards;232;293
|Rushes-yards;22-94;32-147
|Passing;138;146
|Punt Returns;2-13;4-62
|Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
|Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
|Comp-Att-Int;19-29-0;17-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost;6-32;3-15
|Punts;6-48.8;6-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
|Penalties-Yards;10-85;9-80
|Time of Possession;29:24;30:36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 15-69, Prescott 5-19, R.Smith 1-5, Austin 1-1. Carolina, Newton 13-58, McCaffrey 10-50, Anderson 7-35, Moore 1-3, Armah 1-1.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 19-29-0-170. Carolina, Newton 17-26-0-161.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Beasley 7-73, D.Thompson 3-27, Swaim 3-18, Elliott 3-17, Hurns 1-20, Gallup 1-9, T.Williams 1-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 6-45, Funchess 3-41, Wright 3-23, Olsen 2-33, I.Thomas 2-4, To.Smith 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 47.