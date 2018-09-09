BC-FBN--Cowboys-Panthers Stats

Cowboys-Panthers Stats

Dallas;0;0;0;8;—;8
Carolina;0;10;0;6;—;16

Second Quarter

Car_Newton 4 run (Gano kick), 8:50.

Car_FG Gano 27, :03.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Armah 1 run (kick failed), 14:12.

Dal_Elliott 4 run (Prescott run), 8:51.

A_74,532.

;Dal;Car
First downs;17;20
Total Net Yards;232;293
Rushes-yards;22-94;32-147
Passing;138;146
Punt Returns;2-13;4-62
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-29-0;17-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-32;3-15
Punts;6-48.8;6-47.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-Yards;10-85;9-80
Time of Possession;29:24;30:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 15-69, Prescott 5-19, R.Smith 1-5, Austin 1-1. Carolina, Newton 13-58, McCaffrey 10-50, Anderson 7-35, Moore 1-3, Armah 1-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 19-29-0-170. Carolina, Newton 17-26-0-161.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Beasley 7-73, D.Thompson 3-27, Swaim 3-18, Elliott 3-17, Hurns 1-20, Gallup 1-9, T.Williams 1-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 6-45, Funchess 3-41, Wright 3-23, Olsen 2-33, I.Thomas 2-4, To.Smith 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 47.

