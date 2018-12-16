BC-FBN--NFL Expanded Glance

National Football League

Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
New England;9;5;0;.643;374;310;6-0-0;3-5-0;6-4-0;3-1-0;3-1-0
Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374;6-1-0;1-6-0;6-4-0;1-3-0;4-1-0
Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333;3-4-0;2-5-0;3-7-0;2-2-0;1-3-0
N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359;2-5-0;2-5-0;3-8-0;1-2-0;1-4-0

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281;5-2-0;5-2-0;8-3-0;2-1-0;3-2-0
Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300;5-2-0;3-4-0;6-5-0;2-1-0;3-2-0
Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;268;254;5-1-0;3-5-0;5-6-0;3-0-0;3-2-0
Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289;3-5-0;1-5-0;3-7-0;1-3-0;1-4-0

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316;4-3-0;4-2-1;5-5-1;3-0-0;3-1-1
Baltimore;8;6;0;.571;341;253;5-2-0;3-4-0;6-4-0;2-2-0;2-3-0
Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348;4-2-1;2-5-0;4-5-1;2-2-0;2-1-1
Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413;4-4-0;2-4-0;4-6-0;2-2-0;1-3-0

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380;6-1-0;5-2-0;9-2-0;2-1-0;4-1-0
x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298;5-2-0;6-1-0;8-2-0;3-1-0;3-2-0
Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299;3-4-0;3-4-0;4-6-0;2-2-0;2-2-0
Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418;2-5-0;1-6-0;2-8-0;1-3-0;0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269;6-1-0;2-5-0;7-3-0;1-3-0;4-1-0
Washington;7;7;0;.500;265;310;3-4-0;4-3-0;6-5-0;1-2-0;2-3-0
Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295;4-3-0;2-4-0;4-6-0;2-1-0;3-2-0
N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348;2-5-0;3-4-0;4-7-0;1-2-0;1-4-0

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283;5-1-0;6-1-0;8-2-0;3-0-0;3-1-0
Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332;5-1-0;1-6-0;4-5-0;2-2-0;1-2-0
Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381;4-4-0;1-5-0;5-5-0;0-4-0;2-2-0
Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403;4-3-0;1-6-0;4-6-0;1-3-0;2-3-0

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264;7-1-0;3-3-0;8-2-0;2-2-0;4-1-0
Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308;5-2-0;2-4-1;5-4-1;2-2-0;2-1-1
Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331;5-1-1;0-7-0;3-7-1;2-1-0;1-3-1
Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333;3-4-0;2-5-0;3-7-0;2-2-0;1-3-0

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313;6-0-0;5-2-0;7-2-0;4-0-0;4-0-0
Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292;4-2-0;4-4-0;7-4-0;1-2-0;2-3-0
San Francisco;4;10;0;.286;301;373;4-3-0;0-7-0;2-8-0;2-2-0;1-4-0
Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367;1-6-0;2-5-0;3-7-0;0-4-0;2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday's Games

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17

Minnesota 41, Miami 17

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 17, New England 10

San Francisco 26, Seattle 23, OT

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Tags

Load comments