BC-FBN--NFL Expanded Glance
National Football League
Expanded Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
|New England;9;5;0;.643;374;310;6-0-0;3-5-0;6-4-0;3-1-0;3-1-0
|Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374;6-1-0;1-6-0;6-4-0;1-3-0;4-1-0
|Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333;3-4-0;2-5-0;3-7-0;2-2-0;1-3-0
|N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359;2-5-0;2-5-0;3-8-0;1-2-0;1-4-0
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
|Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281;5-2-0;5-2-0;8-3-0;2-1-0;3-2-0
|Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300;5-2-0;3-4-0;6-5-0;2-1-0;3-2-0
|Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;268;254;5-1-0;3-5-0;5-6-0;3-0-0;3-2-0
|Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289;3-5-0;1-5-0;3-7-0;1-3-0;1-4-0
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
|Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316;4-3-0;4-2-1;5-5-1;3-0-0;3-1-1
|Baltimore;8;6;0;.571;341;253;5-2-0;3-4-0;6-4-0;2-2-0;2-3-0
|Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348;4-2-1;2-5-0;4-5-1;2-2-0;2-1-1
|Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413;4-4-0;2-4-0;4-6-0;2-2-0;1-3-0
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;AFC;NFC;Div
|x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380;6-1-0;5-2-0;9-2-0;2-1-0;4-1-0
|x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298;5-2-0;6-1-0;8-2-0;3-1-0;3-2-0
|Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299;3-4-0;3-4-0;4-6-0;2-2-0;2-2-0
|Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418;2-5-0;1-6-0;2-8-0;1-3-0;0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
|Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269;6-1-0;2-5-0;7-3-0;1-3-0;4-1-0
|Washington;7;7;0;.500;265;310;3-4-0;4-3-0;6-5-0;1-2-0;2-3-0
|Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295;4-3-0;2-4-0;4-6-0;2-1-0;3-2-0
|N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348;2-5-0;3-4-0;4-7-0;1-2-0;1-4-0
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
|y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283;5-1-0;6-1-0;8-2-0;3-0-0;3-1-0
|Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332;5-1-0;1-6-0;4-5-0;2-2-0;1-2-0
|Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381;4-4-0;1-5-0;5-5-0;0-4-0;2-2-0
|Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403;4-3-0;1-6-0;4-6-0;1-3-0;2-3-0
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
|y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264;7-1-0;3-3-0;8-2-0;2-2-0;4-1-0
|Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308;5-2-0;2-4-1;5-4-1;2-2-0;2-1-1
|Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331;5-1-1;0-7-0;3-7-1;2-1-0;1-3-1
|Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333;3-4-0;2-5-0;3-7-0;2-2-0;1-3-0
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA;Home;Away;NFC;AFC;Div
|y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313;6-0-0;5-2-0;7-2-0;4-0-0;4-0-0
|Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292;4-2-0;4-4-0;7-4-0;1-2-0;2-3-0
|San Francisco;4;10;0;.286;301;373;4-3-0;0-7-0;2-8-0;2-2-0;1-4-0
|Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367;1-6-0;2-5-0;3-7-0;0-4-0;2-2-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28
Saturday's Games
Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22
Cleveland 17, Denver 16
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12
Washington 16, Jacksonville 13
Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0
Buffalo 14, Detroit 13
Chicago 24, Green Bay 17
Minnesota 41, Miami 17
Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0
Atlanta 40, Arizona 14
Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16
Pittsburgh 17, New England 10
San Francisco 26, Seattle 23, OT
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24
Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.