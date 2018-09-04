BC-FBN--NFL Glance

National Football League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Miami;0;0;0;.000;0;0
New England;0;0;0;.000;0;0
N.Y. Jets;0;0;0;.000;0;0

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Indianapolis;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Jacksonville;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Tennessee;0;0;0;.000;0;0

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Cincinnati;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Cleveland;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Pittsburgh;0;0;0;.000;0;0

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Denver;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Kansas City;0;0;0;.000;0;0
L.A. Chargers;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Oakland;0;0;0;.000;0;0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;0;0;0;.000;0;0
N.Y. Giants;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Philadelphia;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Washington;0;0;0;.000;0;0

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Atlanta;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Carolina;0;0;0;.000;0;0
New Orleans;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Tampa Bay;0;0;0;.000;0;0

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Detroit;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Green Bay;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Minnesota;0;0;0;.000;0;0

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Arizona;0;0;0;.000;0;0
L.A. Rams;0;0;0;.000;0;0
San Francisco;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Seattle;0;0;0;.000;0;0

___

Thursday, Sept. 6

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

